2023 Gold Cup odds: Mexico-Jamaica prediction, expert pick by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Eight-time CONCACAF Gold Cup champion Mexico will take on two-time runners-up Jamaica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday (broadcast on FS1 and the FOX Sports App).

El Tri holds a 21-5-5 advantage all-time against the Reggae Boyz. Jamaica, though, has earned draws in the past two matches (2-2 in 2023 and 1-1 in 2022, both in CONCACAF Nations League play) and is 2-3-2 (W-D-L) in its past seven matches against Mexico.

Mexico is seeking its first Gold Cup title since 2019. Jamaica finished second in the Gold Cup in 2015 and '17.

Let's take a look at the Mexico-Jamaica match from a gambling perspective, including an expert pick and odds from FOX Bet.

Mexico vs. Jamaica at Las Vegas (10 p.m. ET Wednesday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Mexico: -182 (bet $10 to win $15.49 total)

Jamaica: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Over/Under Total Odds – 2.5

Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under: -149 (bet $10 to win $17.71 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica :

Instead of playing the ordinary BTTS [Both Teams To Score] here, I’m going to add the no draw qualification to get a little more bang for my buck. Each of the last four meetings between the two teams saw both teams score, with two ending in a draw.

The Reggae Boyz have gotten goals from nine different players in the Gold Cup. Mexico is the better side here and has put up multiple goals in three of their four Gold Cup matches, with the extremely unlucky 1-0 loss to Qatar in a game they didn’t need the exception. This feels like a 2-1 or 3-1 type of game.

PICK: Mexico-Jamaica Both Teams To Score No Draw (+210, bet $10 to win $31 total)

The winner will face the winner of Panama-United States Men's National Team in the final at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

