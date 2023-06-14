Gold Cup 2023 Gold Cup Schedule: How to watch, results, dates, TV, stadiums Published Jun. 14, 2023 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup officially kicks off on June 24, 2023. Here's a full the schedule for the Gold Cup and how to watch each match live:

How to watch the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Each game of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be available live on FOX, FS1 and FS2 . You can also stream the matches on the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com .

Where is the Gold Cup?

The 2023 Gold Cup will be hosted by the United States and Canada in a variety of cities.

On April 10, CONCACAF unveiled the selection of 15 host venues for the 2023 Gold Cup. These venues consist of a combination of soccer-specific stadiums primarily utilized by Major League Soccer teams and larger American football stadiums.

Notably, BMO Field in Toronto stands as the only venue located outside the United States. This marks a significant milestone, as it becomes the first Canadian stadium to host the Gold Cup since the 2015 edition.

2023 Gold Cup Locations and Stadiums

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ)

NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, TX)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA)

Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

CITYPARK (St. Louis, MO)

BMO Field (Toronto, Canada)

When is the 2023 Gold Cup?

The Gold Cup group stage begins Saturday, June 24, 2023. The tournament will run through July 16, 2023.

When is the Gold Cup final?

The 2023 Gold Cup final will be on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The match will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

Group Stage Matches (all times ET)

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Group A: United States vs. Jamaica - 9:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Group A: Trinidad vs. TBD - 3:30 p.m.

Group A: Haiti vs. Qatar - 6 p.m. (FS1)

Group B: Mexico vs. Honduras - 8 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, June 26, 2023

Group C: El Salvador vs. TBD - 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Panama - 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Group D: Canada vs. TBD - 7 p.m. (FS1)

Group D: Guatemala vs. Cuba - 8:45 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Group A: Jamaica vs. Trinidad - 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Group A: TBD vs. United States - 9:30 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Group B: Qatar vs. Honduras - 7:45 p.m. (FS1)

Group B: Haiti vs. Mexico - 10 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, June 30, 2023

Group C: TBD vs. Panama - 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Group C: El Salvador vs. Costa Rica - 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Group D: Cuba vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Group D: Guatemala vs. Canada - 9:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Group A: Jamaica vs. TBD - 7 p.m. (FS1)

Group A: United States vs. Trinidad - 7 p.m. (FOX)

Group B: Honduras vs. Haiti - 9 p.m. (FS2)

Group B: Mexico vs. Qatar - 9 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Group C: Canada vs. Cuba - 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Group C: TBD vs. Guatemala - 6:30 p.m. (FS2)

Group D: Costa Rica vs. TBD - 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Group D: Panama vs. El Salvador - 8:30 p.m. (FS2)

Quarterfinal Matches

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Quarterfinal 1: Teams TBD - 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal 2: Teams TBD - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Quarterfinal 3: Teams TBD - 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal 4: Teams TBD - 7:30 p.m.

Semifinal Matches

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Semifinal 1: Teams TBD - Time TBD

Semifinal 2: Teams TBD - Time TBD

Gold Cup Final

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Teams TBD - 7:30 p.m.

