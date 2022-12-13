FIFA World Cup 2022
2022 World Cup: Argentina fans sing Messi's name after semifinal win
25 mins ago

Lionel Messi is one win away from a 2022 World Cup title.

The Argentina superstar recorded a penalty kick goal and an assist to help his team to its second final in the past three World Cups, beating Croatia in the semifinal Tuesday, 3-0.

The 35-year-old Messi has another shot at winning arguably the only major thing left off his legendary résumé — a World Cup trophy.

Here's how social media reacted to Argentina's win.

Messi doesn't miss early

Argentina was awarded a penalty kick in the 32nd minute and there was no question who would take it. After putting soft touches on penalty kicks in previous World Cup games, Messi rifled this one into the back corner of the net.

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores goal vs. Croatia in 32' | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores goal vs. Croatia in 32' | 2022 FIFA World Cup

FOX analyst Stu Holden supported the penalty kick on the broadcast, and fellow analyst Alexi Lalas backed that up over Twitter.

Brazil fans, look away

Brazil legend Ronaldinho was in the house and applauding his former Barcelona club teammate, Messi — along with several other Brazil soccer icons.

Álvarez golazo!

Julián Alvarez put Argentina up 2-0 just minutes after Messi got it on the board, completing a beautiful end-to-end run and earning an embrace from Messi after.

Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez score to give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Croatia | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez score to give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Croatia | 2022 FIFA World Cup

It also marked a full-circle moment for the 22-year-old Álvarez and his childhood hero.

Messi masterclass nets third goal

Messi and Álvarez teamed up to put the game away in the second half, as Alvarez converted after a beautiful touch and pass from his idol. Messi's magical footwork had Twitter in awe.

'This is the Messi World Cup'

Argentina is now one win away from what would be the crowning moment of Messi's career.

Scenes in Argentina!

