Belmont Stakes winners: Complete list by year

The Belmont Stakes, the oldest race in the Triple Crown series, is known as the "Test of the Champion."

Which horse will pass that test at the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10?

Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET that day and will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The Belmont Stakes made its debut in 1905, and the 1 ½-mile race has been won by some of the greatest thoroughbreds in history, including Triple Crown winners Secretariat (1973) and American Pharoah (2015).

Thirteen horses completed the Triple Crown by winning the Belmont, with Justify being the most recent in 2018.

With a race so full of history, let's go back in time and check out the complete list of previous Belmont Stakes winners.

Belmont Stakes winners

2022: Mo Donegal

2021: Essential Quality

2020: Tiz the Law

2019: Sir Winston

2018: Justify *

2017: Tapwrit

2016: Creator

2015: American Pharoah *

2014: Tonalist

2013: Palace Malice

2012: Union Rags

2011: Ruler On Ice

2010: Drosselmeyer

2009: Summer Bird

2008: Da' Tara

2007: Rags to Riches (f)

2006: Jazil

2005: Afleet Alex

2004: Birdstone

2003: Empire Maker

2002: Sarava

2001: Point Given

2000: Commendable

1999: Lemon Drop Kid

1998: Victory Gallop

1997: Touch Gold

1996: Editor's Note

1995: Thunder Gulch

1994: Tabasco Cat

1993: Colonial Affair

1992: A.P. Indy

1991: Hansel

1990: Go And Go

1989: Easy Goer

1988: Risen Star

1987: Bet Twice

1986: Danzig Connection

1985: Creme Fraiche

1984: Swale

1983: Caveat

1982: Conquistador Cielo

1981: Summing

1980: Temperence Hill

1979: Coastal

1978: Affirmed *

1977: Seattle Slew *

1976: Bold Forbes

1975: Avatar

1974: Little Current

1973: Secretariat *

1972: Riva Ridge

1971: Pass Catcher

1970: High Echelon

1969: Arts And Letters

1968: Stage Door Johnny

1967: Damascus

1966: Amberoid

1965: Hail To All

1964: Quadrangle

1963: Chateaugay

1962: Jaipur

1961: Sherluck

1960: Celtic Ash

1959: Sword Dancer

1958: Cavan

1957: Gallant Man

1956: Needles

1955: Nashua

1954: High Gun

1953: Native Dancer

1952: One Count

1951: Counterpoint

1950: Middleground

1949: Capot

1948: Citation *

1947: Phalanx

1946: Assault *

1945: Pavot

1944: Bounding Home

1943: Count Fleet *

1942: Shut Out

1941: Whirlaway *

1940: Bimelech

1939: Johnstown

1938: Pasteurized

1937: War Admiral *

1936: Granville

1935: Omaha *

1934: Peace Chance

1933: Hurryoff

1932: Faireno

1931: Twenty Grand

1930: Gallant Fox *

1929: Blue Larkspur

1928: Vito

1927: Chance Shot

1926: Crusader

1925: American Flag

1924: Mad Play

1923: Zev

1922: Pillory

1921: Grey Lag

1920: Man o' War

1919: Sir Barton *

1918: Johren

1917: Hourless

1916: Friar Rock

1915: The Finn

1914: Luke McLuke

1913: Prince Eugene

1910: Sweep

1909: Joe Madden

1908: Colin

1907: Peter Pan

1906: Burgomaster

1905: Tanya (f)

1904: Delhi

1903: Africander

1902: Masterman

1901: Commando

1900: Ildrim

1899: Jean Bereaud

1898: Bowling Brook

1897: Scottish Chieftain

1896: Hastings

1895: Belmar

1894: Henry of Navarre

1893: Comanche

1892: Patron

1891: Foxford

1890: Burlington

1889: Eric

1888: Sir Dixon

1887: Hanover

1886: Inspector B

1885: Tyrant

1884: Panique

1883: George Kinney

1882: Forester

1881: Saunterer

1880: Grenada

1879: Spendthrift

1878: Duke of Magenta

1877: Cloverbrook

1876: Algerine

1875: Calvin

1874: Saxon

1873: Springbok

1872: Joe Daniels

1871: Harry Bassett

1870: Kingfisher

1869: Fenian

1868: General Duke

1867: Ruthless (f)

* = Triple Crown winner

(f) = filly

Belmont Stakes fastest times

Here are the five fastest times recorded at the Belmont Stakes:

Secretariat — 2:24.00 (1973) Easy Goer — 2:26.00 (1989) A.P. Indy — 2:26.13 (1992) Risen Star — 2:26.40 (1988) Point Given — 2:26.56 (2001)

Be sure to stay tuned to this space for Belmont Stakes odds and picks!

