2023 Belmont Stakes: Horses, Post time, TV schedule, How to watch
2023 Belmont Stakes: Horses, Post time, TV schedule, How to watch

Published May. 22, 2023

With the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in our rearview, horse racing fans and bettors now look forward to the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. The big race will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The field for 3-year-olds and morning-line odds for the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes — also known as the "Test of the Champion" – will be set in June.

For now, let's dive into the latest race information and more.

  • 2023 Belmont Stakes date: Saturday, June 10
  • Location: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
  • Race length: 1½ miles (12 furlongs)
  • Post time, TV: 6:50 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App

Recapping last year's race

Winner Mo Donegal went off as the second betting choice at 5-2 in the eight-horse field and paid $7.20 to win, $3.80 to place and $3 to show.

Filly Nest finished second at 8-1 and paid $5.30 to place and $4.10 to show.

Skippylongstocking finished third at 20-1 and paid $5.60 to show.

We The People, the favorite at 2-1, finished fourth.

A $1 exacta (6-3) paid $13.80, a $1 trifecta (6–3–2) paid $187.50 and a $1 superfecta (6–3–2–1) paid $692.

Kentucky Derby long shot winner Rich Strike bypassed the Preakness and finished sixth at the Belmont.

Preakness Stakes winner Early Voting did not run in the Derby or Belmont.

Stay tuned for Belmont Stakes odds and betting information.

