2023 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions: Favorites, picks and more

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions: Favorites, picks and more

Updated Jun. 6, 2023 2:23 p.m. ET

After the runnings of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown is almost here!

The Belmont Stakes wrap up the several-week span of prestigious horse racing. Let's dive into the latest race information, field, odds and more.

Recapping last year

Mo Donegal was the winner of the 2022 Belmont Stakes, taking home the title with +250 odds. Donegal's win gave jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. his second Belmont Stakes win and trainer Todd Pletcher his fourth Belmont Stakes win, his sixth win overall in a Triple Crown race.

[RELATED: Beginner's guide to horse racing]

Nest, a filly, finished three legs behind Mo Donegal for second. Nest was also trained by Pletcher and her jockey, Jose Ortiz, is the half-brother of Irad Ortiz Jr. She had +800 odds to win the race. Skippylongstocking finished in third with +2000 odds to win the race.

A Triple Crown title wasn't at stake in the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Rich Strike, who won the Kentucky Derby in 2022, skipped out on running the Preakness Stakes. He finished in sixth at the Belmont Stakes with +350 odds to win the race. Preakness winner Early Voting didn't run at Belmont. Favorite We The People, who had +200 odds to win the race, finished fourth.

The leadup to this year's Belmont Stakes

Mage won the 2023 Kentucky Derby with 15-1 odds. But he wasn't able to recapture that magic at the Preakness Stakes where he finished in third despite being the favorite at 8-5. National Treasure won the race with 4-1 odds behind jockey John R. Velazquez and trainer Bob Baffert. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Post-position draw, morning-line odds

The post-position draw was held Tuesday, with jockey and morning-line odds:

1 Tapit Shoes (Jose Ortiz) 20-1

2 Tapit Trice (Luis Saez) 3-1

3 Arcangelo (Javier Castellano) 8-1

4 National Treasure (John R. Velazquez) 5-1

5 Il Miracolo (Marcos Meneses) 30-1

6 Forte (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 5-2

7 Hit Show (Manuel Franco) 10-1

8 Angel of Empire (Flavien Prat) 7-2

9 Red Route One (Joel Rosario) 15-1

Stay tuned at FOX Sports for upcoming expert insights and picks for the Belmont Stakes.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Miami's famed Heat Culture all starts with Pat Riley

Miami's famed Heat Culture all starts with Pat Riley

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes