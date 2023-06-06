2023 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions: Favorites, picks and more Updated Jun. 6, 2023 2:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

After the runnings of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown is almost here!

The Belmont Stakes wrap up the several-week span of prestigious horse racing. Let's dive into the latest race information, field, odds and more.

2023 Belmont Stakes: Saturday

Location: Belmont Park in Elmont, New York

Post time, TV: 6:50 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App

Recapping last year

Mo Donegal was the winner of the 2022 Belmont Stakes, taking home the title with +250 odds. Donegal's win gave jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. his second Belmont Stakes win and trainer Todd Pletcher his fourth Belmont Stakes win, his sixth win overall in a Triple Crown race.

[RELATED: Beginner's guide to horse racing]

Nest, a filly, finished three legs behind Mo Donegal for second. Nest was also trained by Pletcher and her jockey, Jose Ortiz, is the half-brother of Irad Ortiz Jr. She had +800 odds to win the race. Skippylongstocking finished in third with +2000 odds to win the race.

A Triple Crown title wasn't at stake in the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Rich Strike, who won the Kentucky Derby in 2022, skipped out on running the Preakness Stakes. He finished in sixth at the Belmont Stakes with +350 odds to win the race. Preakness winner Early Voting didn't run at Belmont. Favorite We The People, who had +200 odds to win the race, finished fourth.

The leadup to this year's Belmont Stakes

Mage won the 2023 Kentucky Derby with 15-1 odds. But he wasn't able to recapture that magic at the Preakness Stakes where he finished in third despite being the favorite at 8-5. National Treasure won the race with 4-1 odds behind jockey John R. Velazquez and trainer Bob Baffert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post-position draw, morning-line odds

The post-position draw was held Tuesday, with jockey and morning-line odds:

1 Tapit Shoes (Jose Ortiz) 20-1

2 Tapit Trice (Luis Saez) 3-1

3 Arcangelo (Javier Castellano) 8-1

4 National Treasure (John R. Velazquez) 5-1

5 Il Miracolo (Marcos Meneses) 30-1

6 Forte (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 5-2

7 Hit Show (Manuel Franco) 10-1

8 Angel of Empire (Flavien Prat) 7-2

9 Red Route One (Joel Rosario) 15-1

Stay tuned at FOX Sports for upcoming expert insights and picks for the Belmont Stakes.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share