2023 Belmont Stakes: How much does it cost to attend the racing event?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes is upon us with the final leg of horse racing's triple crown taking place Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Although a triple crown is not on the line for any one entrant this year — Mage won the Kentucky Derby while National Treasure took the Preakness Stakes — it will still cost spectators a pretty penny to watch the event live at Belmont Park in Elmhurst, New York.

Fans will have to pay at least $142 per ticket to get in via general admission, according to The Big Lead. If they want a nicer seat, they will have to pay $500 — before taxes and fees — for a clubhouse box seat and $902 per ticket for a spot in the all-inclusive trackside seating area.

The race is still set to take place as planned despite air quality concerns in the northeast that forced several New York sports teams, including the MLB's New York Yankees, to postpone games earlier this week.

However, if fans would like to skip the in-person fees, they can watch legendary horse racing announcer Tom Durkin as he comes out of retirement to call the 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes for FOX Sports.

