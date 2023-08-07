National Football League WR Quentin Johnston could be showstopper Chargers need for QB Justin Herbert Updated Aug. 7, 2023 5:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Rookie Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston said he's embracing the lineage of talented pass-catchers throughout the team's storied history.

That lineage includes three Hall of Famers in Lance Alworth, Charlie Joiner and Kellen Winslow, along with the franchise's all-time receptions leader in tight end Antonio Gates, who will be eligible for enshrinement in 2024.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Johnston fits the mold of rangy, big-bodied receivers who have succeeded for the Bolts recently, including Vincent Jackson, Malcom Floyd and Tyrell Williams, along with the current iteration of those types of players in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

"If you look at the history and different players that came through and put their stamp on the game here on this team, it will be fun to kind of follow up, take my best swing and see how I match up with those guys," said Johnston, who was the 21st pick in the 2023 draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

While keenly aware of his new team's impressive list of dynamic pass-catchers, the TCU product is currently focused on earning a role in L.A.'s offense led by quarterback Justin Herbert and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Johnston told FOX Sports that he's working at every receiver position on offense, but that his primary focus is at "X" and slot receiver during training camp. He also said that moving around in the offense is speeding his development and giving him a big-picture look at what's happening around him.

"It actually helps me tweak my routes, knowing what routes are coming to me or working away from me," Johnston said. "Just kind of getting a feel of the field and how much space I have over here, things like that."

Justin Herbert, Chargers agree to 5-year, $262M contact extension

Johnston said he has developed a daily routine in which he works with Williams on the JUGS machine after practice or with Allen on the intricacies of route running. He also spends hours at the team hotel memorizing paragraph-long play calls and puts in extra time on the field during off days.

"Aside from the actual physical stuff, a lot of it is mental stuff," Johnston said. "I feel like the biggest transition from the college level to this level is the mental part, whether it's reading defenses or tweaks in my routes, which obviously they [Williams and Allen] are specialists at. So they are helping me day in and day out with those types of things."

The hard work is paying off. Every day during training camp, Johnston is making explosive plays down the field, showing off his 82-inch wingspan and his ability to consistently win contested catches.

"He is going to make a bunch of plays," Moore said. "He is going to make a couple that he wants back. He's going to make a couple of, maybe, alignment mistakes. But that happens when you're a young guy, the first time out there.

"But I think he's done an excellent job. He keeps cleaning it up. He obviously is making plays each and every day, and we're really excited about the role that he can provide."

Added Johnston: "I kind of have a goal in my head every day to come out here and make huge, explosive plays, which I was used to doing in college. Just kind of proving to myself that I can do it at this next level. So yeah, when I make those plays, it not only gives me confidence but my team confidence that we can get the ball rolling after that."

With his size and similar skill set, Johnston gives the Chargers some insurance in case Williams or Allen suffers injuries. Allen missed seven games last season with a lingering hamstring injury, while Williams could not play in L.A.'s embarrassing AFC wild-card playoff loss on the road to the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a back issue.

What makes Johnson unique is his ability to quickly get in and out of breaks at his size. He attributes that ability to two things: playing basketball in high school and a late growth spurt. He said he played quarterback and running back during youth football, emulating cat-quick playmakers like Tavon Austin, De'Anthony Thomas and DeSean Jackson growing up.

"With me personally, I feel like my yards after catch comes off basketball," Johnston said. "Obviously, I wouldn't be a post player if I went to the NBA now. But growing up I was kind of the tallest player, so I always played post in the middle. So, post-up moves, a little ‘Dream Shake' [Hakeem Olajuwon], stuff like that. A lot of my twitchiness and quickness comes from being real flashy with the ball. I wasn't much of a shooter. I was more of a slasher and high-flyer."

Heading into the draft, Johnston said he tried to emulate another talented receiver, Davante Adams of the AFC West-rival Las Vegas Raiders, because of his ability to constantly create separation at the top of his routes. That said, Johnston certainly is not expecting to get as many targets as Adams this season. The Chargers return Allen, Williams and Josh Palmer as the team's top three receivers from 2022.

With this team looking to win an AFC West crown for the first time since 2009, Johnston said he's willing to help however the Bolts need him.

"I don't want to put a number on myself," he said when asked about his rookie goals. "I feel like that's capping myself if I do exceed those expectations. So, just being wherever the team needs me, whether that's in the slot, on the inside, on the outside or on special teams. Just being out there early and often."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Los Angeles Chargers Quentin Johnston

share