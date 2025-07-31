National Football League For Win-Now Steelers, the Aaron Rodgers-DK Metcalf Connection Means Everything Published Jul. 31, 2025 1:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The usually straight-faced Mike Tomlin couldn’t help but crack a smile when talking about quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver DK Metcalf connecting for a touchdown on Day 2 of training camp. But that's what the stoic Steelers coach expects to happen, so no "pep rally" would be thrown, he joked.

"That’s what I envisioned all summer," Tomlin said last week.

Will it manifest enough come fall, though? That’s the big question for the win-now Steelers, who’ve revamped their roster with some big-name, past-their-prime stars (Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay). Their defense is poised to be relatively good, as it's typically been under Tomlin.

But the offense, led by Rodgers and Metcalf, will largely determine how far the team goes this season.

Metcalf hopes to be smiling all season long, playing with Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh's offense led by second-year coordinator Arthur Smith (left). (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The offense was a primary culprit in Pittsburgh’s demise down the stretch of 2024, when it lost its final five games, including its wild-card playoff game, never scoring more than 17 points. Quarterback Russell Wilson, who assumed starting duties from Justin Fields in Week 7 last season after recovering from a calf injury, went 6-1 in his first seven starts but regressed down the stretch with the rest of the passing attack, which finished 27th in the NFL. Gone now are Wilson and Fields, both of whom departed in free agency, and leading receiver George Pickens, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in May.

Metcalf could make a big difference in Pittsburgh’s offense, particularly the deep passing game.

The 27-year-old has built a reputation as a physical, vertical threat with his sub-4.4 speed and 6-foot-4, 229-pound frame. Among qualified wide receivers last season, Metcalf ranked fourth in deep target rate (25.9%), sixth in air yards per target (13.7) and 11th in yards per reception (15.0), according to Next Gen Stats. He’s registered at least 900 receiving yards in each of his six NFL seasons, including 992 last season (to go with 66 receptions and five touchdowns) in 15 games. Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 million extension with the Steelers after they acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks in March.

But just how effective Metcalf can be will come down largely to Rodgers, who’s well past his prime at age 41. Any mobility he once had is all but gone at this point in his career. He also ranked in the bottom half of the league in most passing categories last season among qualified quarterbacks — passer rating, yards per attempt, completion rate and EPA per dropback among them, per NGS.

The Steelers, who signed Rodgers to a one-year deal after a months-long courtship, are hoping to squeeze out whatever he has left in the tank, another year removed from his 2023 Achilles injury.

Metcalf acknowledged that the process of building chemistry with a new quarterback can be tough in the beginning, but he’s looking forward to picking Rodgers’ brain. The two worked out together twice ahead of training camp, including before he signed with Pittsburgh.

"Going to listen to everything he says, even the critiques he has of my game," Metcalf said last week. "I’m going to be willing and open to go searching for those answers from him because he’s had great receivers in his past and I’m just trying to be another one.

"I don’t think there’s a timetable to [chemistry]," Metcalf added, "but what better way to do it than out here against one of the best defenses in the league."

Rodgers believes he has a good relationship with Metcalf to this point, and the 20-year veteran has embraced the communication part of the growth process with the rest of his offensive teammates.

In addition to Ramsey, Pittsburgh also acquired tight end Jonnu Smith in the trade last month that sent star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins. Smith set Dolphins franchise records for a tight end in catches (88) and receiving yards (884) last season en route to his first Pro Bowl nod. The Steelers signed veteran running back Kenneth Gainwell and receiver Robert Woods to a one-year deals in free agency as well.

"I like the flexibility," Rodgers said Wednesday of coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense. "Arthur is not rigid in what he's doing. He wants to tailor the scheme to personnel — when you bring in Kenny Gainwell, bring in a Jonnu Smith, bring a DK Metcalf and myself with some of the stuff I've done over the years. We're trying to find out what guys do best and implement that in the offense. I love that about Arthur, so we're going to keep doing that."

Rodgers and Metcalf are suitemates at Steelers training camp, which is held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. It gives the two a chance to continue conversations outside the meeting room.

Tomlin was asked last week if that was planned.

"That seems appropriate, doesn’t it?"

It does, sure.

But now, we wait to see if Tomlin’s hopes — what he envisioned all summer — will come to full fruition in the fall.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

