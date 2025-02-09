National Football League Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LIX to cheer on Travis Kelce, Chiefs? Published Feb. 9, 2025 9:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

All eyes are on New Orleans, where Super Bowl LIX is going down between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX), and many football fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Taylor Swift.

Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce , will likely be in attendance at Caesars Superdome alongside her family and a handful of big-name celebrities.

Here's what we know!

Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LIX?

All signs point to yes. Swift was in attendance for the Chiefs' two playoff games on Jan. 18 and Jan. 26. She also famously made the trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas for last year's Super Bowl, where K.C. beat the San Francisco 49ers .

Swift and Kelce were spotted together at an Uptown restaurant in New Orleans on Friday night alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

How many Chiefs games has Taylor Swift been to?

Since attending her first game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, Swift has been to 22 Chiefs games. Sixteen of those games have been at home, while five have been road games and one was at a neutral site (Super Bowl LVIII).

This season, some of Swift's most notable appearances were at the Chiefs' 2024 season opener in September 2023, in Week 9 after wrapping up the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour, over Thanksgiving weekend alongside her mom and during the divisional round of the playoffs beside reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark .

Will Travis Kelce propose after the Super Bowl?

Kelce fielded hundreds of questions during his hour-long podium session at the Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl Opening Night — and at least 10 of the questions were about whether he'd propose to Swift.

"Anyone special? A Super Bowl ring?" Kelce smirked when one creative reporter asked if — after Kelce had secured another Super Bowl ring — he planned to give a ring to someone else. "Next question."

The reporter was more direct: "Are you going to propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl?"

"Man, back-to-back," Kelce said. "You guys are crazy."

Another reporter asked him if he knew anything about the release date for "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," Swift's rumored upcoming album.

"Next question," he said with a smile.

Will this season be Travis Kelce's last?

Kelce reportedly hasn't made up his mind yet on whether he'll play in 2025, but he's expected to make a decision before free agency begins on March 12.

The 35-year-old Kelce totaled 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 16 regular-season games in 2024. In the postseason, Kelce shined in the divisional round, recording seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. He had a quieter outing, though, in the AFC Championship Game, with just two receptions on four targets for 19 yards.

"Hopefully still playing football," Kelce said on where he plans to be in three years . "I love doing this, I love coming in to work every day. I feel like I still have a lot of good football left in me. We'll see what happens. I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That's always been the goal, knowing football only lasts for so long. You have to find a way to get into another career and another profession. I've been doing that in my offseason."

The Chiefs star has one year left on a contract he renegotiated in 2024, holding a $19.8 million cap hit for 2025.

As Kelce will turn 36 a month into the 2025 regular season, rumors have been swirling that this season will be his last. His older brother, former Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, retired after the 2023 season when he was 36.

