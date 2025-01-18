National Football League Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Chiefs alongside Caitlin Clark Updated Jan. 18, 2025 6:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pop superstar Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as they face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Joining her in the suite was reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.

The Indiana Fever guard, who was also recently named the AP Female Athlete of the Year, has professed her Chiefs fandom on numerous occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor arrived much earlier than usual — about two hours before kickoff — and was dressed nearly head to toe in Chanel, including a black-and-white tweed jacket, a quarter-zip romper, a pearl strand belt and pendant earrings.

Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the "Anti-Hero" singer to watch him play in a September matchup with the Bears. Since then, the two have spent plenty of time together, often with cameras following their every move.

She has been spending more time in Kansas City lately after wrapping up her record-setting Eras Tour on Dec. 8 in Canada.

The Chiefs had a first-round bye in the playoffs after going 15-2 in the regular-season and earning the No. 1 seed. They are trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls; Swift was on hand for the most recent one in Las Vegas, racing back from her concert in Tokyo the same weekend to make it in time for kickoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Houston Texans

share