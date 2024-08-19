National Football League Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: A timeline of football, music and romance Published Aug. 19, 2024 11:24 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance has taken the sports and entertainment worlds by storm, and a lot has happened over the past year.

The Kansas City Chiefs' superstar tight end got a chance to shoot his shot last summer — and the rest is history.

Since Swift attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023, the franchise has seen a 30% increase in fans (according to the Chiefs), and both the NFL's and Kansas City's brand value has skyrocketed by more than $330 million, according to Apex Marketing.

"They make a fantastic couple," Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt recently said in a statement, adding that "the growth in our female fan base has been amazing over the last year."

With Kelce notably keeping a low-profile through training camp and the NFL's preseason, we started thinking about how this all came to be. So we rounded up a timeline surrounding Kelce and Swift's relationship, from the very first rumblings of a rumored courtship to game-day sightings through present day.

Let's get to it.

July 2023

Kelce was spotted attending Swift's concert on July 8 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where he watched the show from a private box and was seen meeting with fans and trading friendship bracelets before and during the performance.

"If you’re up [to speed] on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my [phone] number on it," he said during a July 26 episode of his "New Heights" podcast. Kelce wasn't able to meet Swift at her show, but the pair reportedly connected shortly after.

September 2023

Roughly two months after Kelce attended Swift's show, reports emerged that the pair were hanging out, but the 34-year-old tight end didn't confirm anything until a podcast appearance on Sept. 21 when he mentioned he had "thrown the ball in her court" and invited the 14-time Grammy Award winner to one of his games.

Swift took Kelce up on his offer, showing up to Arrowhead Stadium for Kansas City's game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. She was seen in one of the suite boxes next to Kelce’s mom, Donna, cheering and sporting Chiefs garb. After that game, Kelce and Swift were seen exiting the stadium together. Kelce wore a 1989 Bedroom Painting set by designer Kid Super Studios, which eagle-eyed fans believed to be a clear nod to Swift’s beloved "1989" album.

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her," Kelce said a few days after the game on his podcast. "She looked amazing, and everybody was talking about her in great light."

The pair were spotted dining in New York City a couple of days later on Sept. 29 — as Kelce was on the road to play the New York Jets in Week 4 — marking the first time the two were seen out in public together.

October 2023

Swift attended her second Chiefs game on Oct. 1. This time, she rolled up to MetLife Stadium with a handful of famous friends, sitting in a box alongside fellow power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, among others. An ad for the game featuring Swift’s song "Welcome to New York" was aired on TV before kickoff.

A few days later, Kelce mentioned on his podcast that he thought the NFL's coverage of Swift was going a bit far. "I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game," Kelce said on Oct. 4. "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere … but at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure … especially my situation." The league responded promptly, saying: "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop-cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."

Hours after attending the premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which was already the world's highest-grossing concert film of all time prior to its release due to pre-sales alone, Swift was spotted in the stands at Arrowhead in Week 6 for the K.C.'s Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12 — marking her third Chiefs game.

The following day, Kelce alluded to not letting the frenzy surrounding his rumored relationship impact his performance on the field. "I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building," Kelce said, via ESPN. "No matter what’s going on in my life, good or bad, I think this is one place I can get away and just being locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind."

One day later, both Kelce and Swift made solo surprise appearances on the Season 49 premiere of "Saturday Night Live." The two arrived hand-in-hand for the post-show party, marking their first public outing as a full-fledged couple on Oct. 14.

Swift was back at Arrowhead on Oct. 22 for the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers, her fifth game of the season. Fans couldn't get enough of her "87" bracelet or her touchdown handshake with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

The photo seen around the world landed one day later, when a carousel of pictures — including one of Swift giving Kelce a kiss on the cheek — landed on social media courtesy of the girlfriend of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

November 2023

Now back on tour, Swift first publicly acknowledged Kelce when she changed the lyrics of her chart-topping song "Karma" live onstage from "karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me" to "karma is the guy on the Chiefs" during her show in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 11, which Kelce was in attendance for since they had a bye that week.

Later that month, Kelce revealed the two had been talking for some time before they first met in person and that Swift's camp reached out after news of his public crush was brought to her attention. "I had somebody playing Cupid," he said in an in-depth interview with The Wall Street Journal.

December 2023

Kelce and Swift were spotted together on Dec. 1 at a bar in Kansas City with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Shortly after, Swift hit the road once again to watch the Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec 3, marking her fifth game of the season and the first that K.C. lost with her in attendance.

Swift, who was named TIME's Person of the Year in 2023, made her first public comments about Kelce during an interview with the outlet on Dec 6. "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast," she revealed in one of her first in-depth interviews in several years. "We started hanging out right after that. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never … hard launch a first date."

She also touched on TV coverage of her at games, saying she didn't know if she was "being shown 17 times or once."

"I’m just there to support Travis," she added. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads. … Football is awesome, it turns out … I’ve been missing out my whole life. … I’m going to see him (Kelce) do what he loves. We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there, and we don’t care."

Swift attended her sixth NFL game of the season with K.C. taking on the Buffalo Bills at home on Dec. 10, another loss. The Chiefs got back on track with a win against the New England Patriots on Dec. 17, which Swift attended with her dad. She spent Christmas Day at Arrowhead, her eighth game, when Kelce & Co. came up short against the Las Vegas Raiders. Swift's ninth game of the year came on New Year's Eve, when the Chiefs came out on top against the Cincinnati Bengals.

January 2024

Swift hit double digits when she attended the Chiefs' game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13. Then, she met some of Kelce's family members — including his brother, podcast co-host and then-Philadelphia Eagles center Jason — at the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Bills on Jan. 21, her 11th game of the season.

Kelce spoke out once again on Jan. 26, saying he was tuning out the "outside noise" as his relationship began picking up major steam in the media. "The biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this [Chiefs] building," he said.

Social media exploded when Swift joined Kelce in the post-game on-field celebrations after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28, which marked her 12th game attended that season.

"Tay, I’m going to enjoy with the guys," a tearful Kelce said in a moment captured by "Inside the NFL".

"I love you so much it’s not even funny," he added.

February 2024

Despite being on the international leg of her tour, Swift wasn't going to miss watching Kelce & Co. in Super Bowl LVIII. Mere hours after closing out her final show in Tokyo, Swift jumped on a plane to Las Vegas, where she watched the Chiefs take down the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11. She was spotted donning a diamond "87" pendant necklace inside a star-filled suite box — that reportedly cost a cool $3 million — alongside A-list friends like Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Miles Teller. She was also spotted chatting with commissioner Roger Goodell at one point.

It was the 13th game she attended — her lucky number.

Once again, she celebrated with Kelce on the field after his big win, and the two were spotted together shortly after at the after-party dancing to a remix of Swift's iconic song "Love Story."

Shortly after, Swift headed to Australia to continue the international leg of her tour. Ahead of her shows in Sydney, Kelce flew out to meet her, and the pair enjoyed a date at the Sydney Zoo on Feb. 22. He attended her concert at Accor Stadium the next day, watching from a VIP tent and exchanging friendship bracelets with fans.

March 2024

Kelce joined Swift for two more shows during her six-night stint in Singapore on March 8 and 9.

April 2024

Swift made a rare appearance at Coachella on April 13, having only attended one other time in 2016. She and Kelce watched from the crowd, singing and dancing along. Swift wore a baseball cap with "New Heights" embroidered on it.

When Swift's new album "The Tortured Poets Department" dropped on April 19, fans were quick to connect one of the songs — "The Alchemy" — to Kelce, interpreting the lyrics as memories from the couple’s post-Super Bowl celebrations. "We’ve been on a winning streak," Swift sings on the track. "Beer sticking to the floor, cheers chanted ’cause they said there was no chance. Trying to be the greatest in the league. Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me."

The pair attended a charity gala for The Mahomies Foundation on April 27, where Swift offered a surprise donation of a four-ticket package to The Eras Tour, to go up for auction. It sold for $80,000. Kelce referred to Swift as his "significant other" ahead of the event.

May 2024

At her first concert following the release of TTPD, Swift added several new songs from the album to her setlist at La Defense Arena in Paris, including "So High School," which fans believe to be another track inspired by Kelce, who was in attendance. "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle," Swift sings. Swift performed on a set of bleachers and seemingly paid tribute to a Chiefs Kingdom tradition by swag surfing with her dancers.

June 2024

Swift shocked fans on June 23 when Kelce joined her backup dancers onstage to help with her outfit change during an interlude of her nearly three-and-a-half-hour-long show. Kelce carried her in his arms and playfully fanned her in front of nearly 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London. Swift blew Kelce a kiss before he left the stage.

The next day, Swift shared a carousel of photos and a video on social media of Kelce’s cameo, captioning the post: "I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows."

Kelce further opened up about their relationship a couple of days later. "You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything," he explained during a podcast appearance on June 25. "That’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that. I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’"

July 2024

Kelce caught two of Swift's three shows from July 5-7 in Amsterdam, being joined by Patrick Mahomes and his wife and former NFL coach Bill Belichick on separate occasions. Kelce snuck in two more shows in Germany on July 17 and 18, just days before he was due back at training camp on July 21.

August 2024

Earlier this month, a report emerged that the couple were getting engaged "soon," but the NFL star's rep shot down those claims, stating that there aren't "any official engagement plans in place."

The long-distance nature of the relationship is nearing an end, however, as Swift will play the final show of the European leg of her tour on August 20. Then, Swift will be on a break until her tour resumes in the U.S. on October 18 in Miami.

Swift is reportedly "going to try to attend as many games as possible" this upcoming NFL season after going to 13 of Kelce's games (seven home, five away, one neutral) last season.

Similarly, Kelce has been to 14 of Swift's concerts on The Eras Tour thus far.

