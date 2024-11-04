National Football League Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play Buccaneers Published Nov. 4, 2024 7:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to see the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after wrapping up the U.S. leg of her record-setting Eras Tour.

Swift's arrived in a black outfit and Chiefs coat Monday night.

Swift played the last of three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday. The rest of her tour heads to Canada with the first of six shows at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Nov. 14 and three shows in December at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the "Anti-Hero" singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears. Since then, the two have spent plenty of time together, often with cameras following every move.

The last time Swift attended a Chiefs game came in a Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. A few weeks ago, Swift and Kelce took in Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

