National Football League
Taylor Swift is back to cheer on Travis Kelce for Chiefs vs. Saints
National Football League

Taylor Swift is back to cheer on Travis Kelce for Chiefs vs. Saints

Updated Oct. 7, 2024 8:01 p.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, and their most famous fan is also there to watch them play. Taylor Swift is in attendance for the showdown between the Chiefs (4-0) and New Orleans Saints (2-2), two days after her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, turned 35. 

Swift has shown up for Kansas City's previous two home games, both of which went down to the wire: a 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and 26-25 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. The Chiefs were on the road the next two weeks, and Swift was not spotted at either matchup. 

It's been more than a year since Swift attended her first Chiefs game, which sparked debates about whether the attention the superstar musician received was a distraction from football. However, according to a recent survey conducted by The Athletic, a majority of NFL players believe her presence has been good for the league

One person who might be hoping for a Swift-related boost is Kelce. The future Hall of Famer has gotten off to a slow start to the 2024 season, despite him becoming Kansas City's all-time leader in career receptions. Through four weeks, he's managed a career-low 39.5 receiving yards per game and has not scored a touchdown.

Kelce could have a bigger role in the offense starting this week — not because Swift will be there, but because Chiefs leading receiver Rashee Rice is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

As for Swift, her hugely popular Eras Tour will resume on Friday, Oct. 18, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, where Kelce won his first Super Bowl in 2020.

