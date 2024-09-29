National Football League
Travis Kelce becomes Kansas City Chiefs' career receptions leader
Published Sep. 29, 2024 5:47 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce became the Kansas City Chiefs' career receptions leader Sunday, passing Tony Gonzalez with his second catch against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

The nine-time Pro Bowl tight end made a 38-yard reception on Kansas City's opening drive to tie the record of 916 catches set by Gonzalez over 12 seasons from 1997 to 2008. Kelce then caught a 5-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs' fourth drive to set the new record early in his own 12th season with the team.

Taylor Swift wasn't in attendance at SoFi Stadium to see the latest achievement by the 34-year-old Kelce, who is fourth in NFL history for receptions by a tight end. He trails Gonzalez — who finished with 1,325 catches after playing five seasons for Atlanta following his Chiefs career — along with Jason Witten and Antonio Gates.

Kelce was off to a slow start statistically during his first three games this season, making only eight catches for 69 yards amid what Mahomes called extra attention from opposing defenses.

The veteran tight end might need to take an even bigger role in the champs' offense after top receiver Rashee Rice injured his knee in a collision with Mahomes during an interception return in the first quarter against the Chargers. The play started when Mahomes overthrew Kelce downfield, allowing Kristian Fulton to make his interception.

Kelce, who turns 35 on Saturday, is closing in on two additional Kansas City franchise records.

He has 74 touchdown receptions, trailing only Gonzalez's 77. Kelce's 77 total touchdowns are seven behind Priest Holmes' Chiefs record of 84.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

