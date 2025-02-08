National Football League Travis Kelce might be considering retirement post-Super Bowl LIX after all Published Feb. 8, 2025 10:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Kelce insisted at Super Bowl Opening Night that he still had a few years of football left in him. But as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LIX (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX), Kelce might be preparing to lace up the cleats one last time.

The Chiefs star tight end has yet to make up his mind on whether he'll play in 2025, according to NFL Media. It added in its report that Kelce isn't expected to make a decision on his football future until after the Super Bowl, but before free agency begins on March 12.

Kelce, 35, had another productive season for the Chiefs in 2024. However, the 12-year pro had arguably his worst season since his rookie year, when he appeared in just one game. He totaled 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 16 regular-season games in 2024, with the latter two being the fewest he's had in a year since he was a rookie.

In the postseason, Kelce popped against the Houston Texans, recording seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' divisional-round win. He had a quieter outing, though, in the AFC Championship Game, with just two receptions on four targets for 19 yards.

As Kelce will turn 36 a month into the 2025 regular season, there have been some rumors that the 2024 season will be his last. His older brother, Jason Kelce, retired after the 2023 season when he was 36.

The younger Kelce also has a golden opportunity to go out on a high note. The Chiefs are seeking to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. If they beat the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce will match Rob Gronkowski, Randy Grossman and Marv Fleming for the most Super Bowl victories ever for a tight end with four.

The result of Super Bowl LIX could play a factor in Kelce's decision, according to NFL Media.

Kelce has one year left on a contract he renegotiated in 2024, holding a $19.8 million cap hit for 2025. On Monday, Kelce said that he wished to play longer than that.

Travis Kelce addresses his NFL future

"Hopefully still playing football," Kelce said on where he plans to be in three years. "I love doing this, I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still have a lot of good football left in me. We'll see what happens. I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That's always been the goal knowing football only lasts for so long. You have to find a way to get into another career and another profession. I've been doing that in my offseason.

"But for the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football."

If Sunday marks the final game of Kelce's career, he'll retire as arguably the greatest tight end of all time, regardless of the result. He's third all-time among tight ends in receiving yards (12,151) and receptions (1,004), as well as fifth in receiving touchdowns (77) at the position. In the postseason, only Jerry Rice has more receiving yards (2,245 to 2,039) and receiving touchdowns (22 to 20) than Kelce, who has the most receptions in postseason history (174).

As Kelce's been integral to the Chiefs' dynasty, his stardom has only grown in recent years due to off-field developments. His relationship with Taylor Swift has been one of the NFL's top storylines since the start of the 2023 season, while Kelce has notably begun an acting career and hosts a hit podcast with his brother.

