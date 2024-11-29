National Football League Taylor Swift spends Black Friday watching Travis Kelce, Chiefs defeat Raiders Published Nov. 29, 2024 6:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pop superstar Taylor Swift spent Black Friday amid a sea of red, watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Las Vegas Raiders, 19-17, in a chilly matinée at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift had the Thanksgiving weekend off before The Eras Tour wraps with three shows in Vancouver beginning Dec. 6.

Swift walked down the tunnel into Arrowhead Stadium wearing a black outfit and red jacket as camera flashes created a strobe-like effect. Her arrival at Chiefs games over the past year-plus — ever since she started dating Kelce, who had reached out to her with an invitation to a game — has become a red-carpet moment for both local and national media.

Patrick Mahomes became the career leader in passing touchdowns for the Chiefs when he lofted a pass to Justin Watson in the end zone late in the first half of Friday's game. It was the 238th touchdown pass for Mahomes, who moved past Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the franchise record.

The touchdown pass, which gave the Chiefs a 10-3 lead, came after an audacious third-down conversion that began with a pass to longtime tight end Kelce. He flipped the ball as he was getting tackled short of the first-down marker to running back Samaje Perine, who caught the pitch and managed to run far enough for the fresh set of downs.

Kelce caught another pass two plays later but was tackled at the Las Vegas 8. He's still searching for his 77th career touchdown reception, which would pass Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the franchise record in that category.

On Saturday, Hallmark will air "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," which centers on a new Chiefs employee who meets a woman whose family’s dedication to the team goes back decades. The story was written by Sherman Wolfe, a 49ers fan who was asked to pen it after the Chiefs beat San Francisco in the Super Bowl.

"Holiday Touchdown" has several cameos involving Chiefs players along with a small role for Kelce's mother, Donna. The team celebrated its pending release Friday by handing out small pennants and pins to fans at the game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

