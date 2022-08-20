Indianapolis Colts Will Matt Ryan face same issues as Carson Wentz with Colts? 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts were a game away from the playoffs in 2021 before suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

Carson Wentz was traded two months after their season ended, and Colts owner Jim Irsay has not shied away from criticizing Wentz, despite having the ninth-highest quarterback rating in the NFL.

Matt Ryan came in from the Atlanta Falcons, but Colin Cowherd explained why the 14-year QB will face some of the same issues Wentz did while in Indy.

"Their best players are a guard, a linebacker, and a running back," Cowherd said on Friday's edition of "The Herd." "It's nice to have good players, but you don't want them to be your best players. At left tackle, they aren't special. They have one legit big-time receiver.

"The Rams and the Bills are betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. Notice where they are great: quarterback, weapons, depth of weapons, edge rusher, or a great pass rusher like Von Miller and Aaron Donald, and they have a great lockdown corner."

Cowherd then posed this question: "Where are the Colts great?"

Michael Pittman Jr. was the Colts' No. 1 receiver in 2021, catching 88 balls for 1,082 yards, but there was then a significant drop-off in production, with running back Jonathan Taylor reeling in 40 catches for 360 yards.

The Colts' next best receiver, statistically speaking, was Ashton Dulin, who had 13 receptions for 173 yards.

Said Cowherd: "Matt Ryan is going to find this out very quickly: Carson Wentz, who is an aggressive player, played recklessly. But a lot of times, he was just trying to make a play that his wide receiver crew couldn't. You have to have big plays to win, and outside of Pittman, they didn't have anybody that could deliver down the field for them."

Cowherd reiterated his claim that the problem lies in personnel more than who's at QB.

Despite his lack of tools, Wentz led the Colts to a 9-8 record, narrowly missing the playoffs, and completed 62.4% of his passes while throwing 27 touchdowns to only seven interceptions with a 94.6 passer rating.

"I still think the Colts probably figure out a way to win the division," Cowherd said. "Jacksonville is in a rebuild. Houston is in a rebuild. I don't think Tennessee will be a No. 1 seed — they lost their best receiver. Tennessee will always be capable with Mike Vrabel, but I don't feel a lot of special there. So the Colts have a good chance to win the division."

