National Football League
Why Replay Overturned Colts' Fumble Call vs. Chiefs In Overtime
National Football League

Why Replay Overturned Colts' Fumble Call vs. Chiefs In Overtime

Published Sep. 21, 2026 2:37 a.m. ET

A replay review kept the Indianapolis Colts' overtime possession alive against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night when it overturned the call that wide receiver Laquon Treadwell had fumbled before the Chiefs went on to beat the Colts 33-30 in overtime.

Kansas City had kicked a field goal on the first drive of overtime to lead 30-27. Indianapolis needed a touchdown to win, and a possession that ended without points would end the game. 

Daniel Jones completed a 48-yard pass to Treadwell that moved the ball to the Kansas City 17. Nohl Williams punched the ball out, and the Chiefs recovered it and celebrated. 

The play was ruled a fumble on the field. Had the call stood, Kansas City would have won 30-27.

Why Wasn't It A Fumble?

Officials reviewed the play and overturned the call. 

Andy Reid looks up at the video board next to officials during the Chiefs' 33-30 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday night. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The question was whether Treadwell had control of the ball when a Chiefs defender first touched him. He bobbled the ball during the catch, and contact before he had control would not have ended the play. 

Upon further review, officials determined that the defender touched Treadwell on the hip after he had control, that his knee then hit the ground, and that the ball came out after that. 

In the NFL, a runner is down by contact when a defender touches him and a part of his body other than his hands or feet hits the ground, so the play ended before Williams knocked the ball loose. The result was a 48-yard completion, and Indianapolis kept the ball at the Kansas City 17.

What Happened Next?

The Colts kept their offense on the field, then took a timeout and sent out the field goal unit. Spencer Shrader made a 38-yard field goal to tie the game at 30-30 with 3:11 left in overtime. 

Kansas City then drove from its own 32 and won 33-30 on a 40-yard field goal by Harrison Butker as time expired. 

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