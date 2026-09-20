NFL Week 2 Defining Stats: Records Fall, Stars Make History

Week 2 might not have featured the same scoring fireworks as Week 1, but it still delivered plenty of historic performances.

Dak Prescott etched his name into the Dallas Cowboys record books, while Christian McCaffrey joined another exclusive list. Ja’Marr Chase and Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued to establish themselves among the NFL’s most dominant receivers.

But not every milestone was worth celebrating. One rookie quarterback joined an unfortunate group with his first career pass, while the Bears followed their Week 1 explosion with a historic scoring drop-off.

From record-breaking performances to some very unfortunate history, Week 2 had a little bit of everything. Here are the numbers that put it all into perspective:

With four touchdown passes against Washington, Dak Prescott passed Tony Romo to become the Cowboys' all-time passing touchdown leader with 249.

Prescott earned his 20th consecutive home win against a divisional opponent, tying Tom Brady for the longest such streak in NFL history.

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Since entering the NFL in 2021, Ja’Marr Chase has recorded 56 receiving touchdowns, the most of any player in the league over that span.

Joe Burrow and Chase connected on a 32-yard touchdown, their 19th score on a pass traveling at least 20 yards downfield. That is the most by any quarterback-receiver duo since Chase was drafted in 2021.

Chase recorded the 14th multi-touchdown game of his career, second among wide receivers since 2021 behind only Davante Adams (15).

Chase now has 529 career receptions, the second-most by any player through his first 80 games in NFL history.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 82-yard touchdown against the Cardinals was the longest touchdown of his career.

Since the start of the 2025 season, Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in touchdowns of 40+ yards (five) and 60+ yards (three).

He has recorded three games with at least 150 receiving yards since the beginning of last season. Only Puka Nacua has more over that span (four).

Smith-Njigba recorded three receiving touchdowns in a game for the first time in his career.

He also became the fifth wide receiver ever with at least eight catches, 120 receiving yards and a touchdown reception in each of his team’s first two games.

What Happened To The Bears?

Chicago followed its 59-point performance in Week 1 with just three points in Week 2. That 56-point decline is the third-largest scoring difference between a team’s first two games of a season in NFL history.

Before Sunday, the largest scoring difference between the Bears' first two games of a season in either direction was 34 points in 1940, when Chicago followed a 41-10 victory with a 21-7 loss.

The Bears' three points marked the second-fewest scored by a Ben Johnson-led offense during his time as a head coach or offensive coordinator in his entire career.

Christian McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to record at least 50 scrimmage touchdowns for multiple franchises, joining Marshall Faulk and Randy Moss.

McCaffrey's play has helped the 49ers start 2-0 with each win coming by 20+ points for the first time in franchise history.

Vikings Keeps Winning

The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to win four consecutive games, including the playoffs, with four different starting quarterbacks (Max Brosmer, J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz).

Minnesota recorded four sacks and has now produced at least four in five consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history.

The Vikings have won seven consecutive road games against the Bears, tied for the longest streak vs. a divisional opponent in franchise history.

Jack Strand became the fourth quarterback since at least 1991 to throw a pick-six on his first career pass attempt.

He joined Sam Darnold (2018 vs. Lions), Jameis Winston (2015 vs. Titans) and Brett Favre (1991 vs. Washington) as the only QBs to do so (all were in their rookie season).

Trouble In Los Angeles

For the first time in his 23 seasons as a college or NFL head coach, Jim Harbaugh has started a season 0-2.

The Chargers opened 0-2 with losses to the teams that held the first and third overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft— the Raiders and Cardinals, respectively.

Packers Get An Ugly Win

The Packers became the first team in the Super Bowl era to win despite recording fewer than 200 total yards, committing at least 10 penalties and forcing zero turnovers.

Teams were previously 0-38 when posting those numbers.