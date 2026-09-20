Why This Could Be The Year Of John Harbaugh And The New York Giants

A healthy offense and a brand-new head coach could be the answer to a winning season for the New York Giants. But what about a shot at a Super Bowl?

Quarterback Jaxson Dart led the Giants to an impressive Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, completing 23-of-29 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Next to Dart is head coach John Harbaugh, who brings 18 seasons of head-coaching experience to New York.

After a 4-13 season in 2025, will the Giants' revamp be enough to earn them a winning season, let alone a Super Bowl? FOX NFL Sunday's Michael Strahan has confidence the Giants can achieve just that.

"Giants are going to the Super Bowl. Every Giants fan out there, it was good to watch because you saw a clear game plan," Strahan said on FOX NFL Sunday. "You also saw a better organized team. You saw a situation where every Giants fan sat there and held their breath and said, ‘When are they going to go down? When are they going to blow it?’ and they didn’t."

The Giants moved on from former coach Brian Daboll – who now serves as the Titans' offensive coordinator – in November 2025 after a 2-8 start to the season, and hired Harbaugh after his 18 seasons in Baltimore. The supporting cast continues with wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo – who both returned from injuries from last season – and tight end Isaiah Likely from the Ravens.

For Strahan, the Giants' Week 1 victory showed a lot of positives within the team, especially from Dart and Skattebo.

"They controlled the ball when they needed to control the ball; they were the more physical team, the way (Cam) Skattebo ran the ball," Strahan said. "The decisive decisions that (Jaxson) Dart made at quarterback, looking at his first read, ‘Oh, it’s not there,’ then turn and bam, hitting No. 2."

Jaxson Dart celebrates after the Giants' Week 1 win over the Cowboys. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Dart replaced former quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 3 last season as a rookie, and led New York to a 21-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, earning his spot as the Giants' permanent starter.

After finishing 28th in the league in yards allowed per game, the Giants reloaded on defense with first-rounders Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa.

Strahan also believes that Harbaugh has a big impact on the mindset of his Giants team, in terms of how New York can succeed this season.

"I think Jim Harbaugh has brought accountability and confidence that this team can finish games. I have a feeling he’s taught this team that you play to win, you don’t play not to lose," Strahan said.