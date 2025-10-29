Who Could Get Moved Before NFL Trade Deadline? Jay Glazer's 3 Names to Watch

If you're bracing for a big-time, star player to be moved ahead of the NFL trade deadline, you might want to temper your expectations.

Miami Dolphins edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, along with Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, headline NFL on FOX insider Jay Glazer's top players who could possibly get traded ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline. However, Glazer isn't expecting star players like New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara or Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby to get moved in the next week.

"I think there's more wishful thinking of names that people are hoping," Glazer said in a video for the NFL on FOX's social media accounts. "Teams are going to swing away for some big names, but I think that's going to be a little bit difficult.

"People are like, ‘Oh man, can we get Alvin Kamara? But he’s saying, 'No, I don't want to go anywhere.' Maxx Crosby is like, ‘I don’t want to go anywhere.' So, those big names don't want to go anywhere."

As Glazer mentioned, Kamara told reporters earlier in October that he might retire if the Saints traded him.

"If I was a GM, I guess I would go to the player and be like, ‘Hey, we’re trading you, just so you know,’" Kamara said on Oct. 16. "So if Mickey comes downstairs and says that, I’m going to go drink a piña colada somewhere."

Crosby, meanwhile, has been at the center of trade rumors with the Raiders getting out to a 2-5 start. In fact, the Dallas Cowboys inquired about a possible deal for Crosby, Glazer reported Sunday. However, the Cowboys' efforts to try to land Crosby and Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson were rebuffed, according to Glazer.

Raiders owner Mark Davis also recently told reporters that the team has no plans to trade Crosby.

"I don't know how many times I've got to say it," Davis said. "It's really hard to keep getting asked the same question every month or week or whatever when the answer's going to stay the same. I don't know why anybody would think I'd change my mind or the organization would."

As for Chubb, Phillips and Waddle, the Dolphins' 2-6 start has seemingly made them potential sellers at the deadline. But Phillips is the only player in that group who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, which would seemingly complicate Miami's decision on whether to be sellers or not. Phillips, a 2021 first-round pick, has also struggled since returning from an Achilles tear that ended his 2023 season prematurely, recording just three sacks in his last 12 games.

Chubb, meanwhile, is under contract through the end of the 2027 season and is still playing at a high level. He's got four sacks and a forced fumble this year. Waddle is under contract through the end of the 2028 season and has been better as of late. The receiver has recorded at least 95 receiving yards in three of the Dolphins' last four games, posting 35 receptions for 504 yards and four touchdowns as the season nears the halfway mark.

Even though some star names might not be moved ahead of the trade deadline, that doesn't mean teams won't try to improve their roster through other means. Glazer listed which positions are garnering the most interest so far in the trade market.

"There are a lot of teams looking for wide receivers. Teams are looking for corners. Everybody's looking for a pass rusher," Glazer said. "So, they are going to swing away, but I think that's going to be hard to get some of those bigger names. But we'll see, everyone has a price."