Former Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs After Joining Packers: 'I'm Still the Best'

Once upon a time, in Arlington, Texas, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs were the faces of an elite Dallas Cowboys' defense. Now, they're under contract with the Green Bay Packers.

As for the newest entry, Diggs, who was claimed off waivers by Green Bay from Dallas earlier this week, is ecstatic to be with the Packers.

"I think I just need to be myself, you know? Be who I know I am," Diggs, who also expressed, "I still feel like I'm the best," said after his first practice with the Packers on Thursday, per ESPN. "Go out there and perform, and performing everything will take care of itself. I'm not chasing accolades. I'm not chasing anything. I'm chasing, you know, being a better me, being better every day ... helping this team win."

Trevon Diggs (left) is reunited in Green Bay with Micah Parsons (right). (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, has played in just eight games this season due to head and knee injuries. Across those eight games, Diggs has totaled 25 combined tackles.

In his second season in the NFL (2021), Diggs reeled in an NFL-high 11 interceptions, logged 21 passes defended and earned All-Pro honors. While he was a Pro Bowler in 2022, Diggs' career has since been a seesaw, with him playing just two games in 2023 due to a torn ACL and 11 games in 2024 due to hamstring and knee injuries.

The Cowboys waived Diggs, who's in the second season of a five-year, $97 million contract, after he preferred to stay with family and friends in the greater Washington, D.C., area instead of flying with the Cowboys back to Arlington following their Christmas Day victory over the Washington Commanders and public disagreements over his rehab away from the team's facility in the offseason.

Diggs, who has totaled 20 interceptions in 66 career NFL games, is now part of a Green Bay defense that's surrendering just 192.1 passing yards per game this season, which is good for seventh in the NFL.

"I want to be comfortable with being uncomfortable being somewhere that I've never been before. Just starting over, starting fresh, a clean slate, and just working, and keeping my head down, and just working," Diggs said.

The Packers, who are locked into the third NFC wild-card seed at 9-6-1, close out the regular season with a road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

