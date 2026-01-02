National Football League
Former Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs After Joining Packers: 'I'm Still the Best'
National Football League

Former Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs After Joining Packers: 'I'm Still the Best'

Published Jan. 2, 2026 12:32 p.m. ET

Once upon a time, in Arlington, Texas, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs were the faces of an elite Dallas Cowboys' defense. Now, they're under contract with the Green Bay Packers.

As for the newest entry, Diggs, who was claimed off waivers by Green Bay from Dallas earlier this week, is ecstatic to be with the Packers.

"I think I just need to be myself, you know? Be who I know I am," Diggs, who also expressed, "I still feel like I'm the best," said after his first practice with the Packers on Thursday, per ESPN. "Go out there and perform, and performing everything will take care of itself. I'm not chasing accolades. I'm not chasing anything. I'm chasing, you know, being a better me, being better every day ... helping this team win."

Trevon Diggs (left) is reunited in Green Bay with Micah Parsons (right). (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, has played in just eight games this season due to head and knee injuries. Across those eight games, Diggs has totaled 25 combined tackles.

In his second season in the NFL (2021), Diggs reeled in an NFL-high 11 interceptions, logged 21 passes defended and earned All-Pro honors. While he was a Pro Bowler in 2022, Diggs' career has since been a seesaw, with him playing just two games in 2023 due to a torn ACL and 11 games in 2024 due to hamstring and knee injuries.

The Cowboys waived Diggs, who's in the second season of a five-year, $97 million contract, after he preferred to stay with family and friends in the greater Washington, D.C., area instead of flying with the Cowboys back to Arlington following their Christmas Day victory over the Washington Commanders and public disagreements over his rehab away from the team's facility in the offseason.

Diggs, who has totaled 20 interceptions in 66 career NFL games, is now part of a Green Bay defense that's surrendering just 192.1 passing yards per game this season, which is good for seventh in the NFL.

"I want to be comfortable with being uncomfortable being somewhere that I've never been before. Just starting over, starting fresh, a clean slate, and just working, and keeping my head down, and just working," Diggs said.

The Packers, who are locked into the third NFC wild-card seed at 9-6-1, close out the regular season with a road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys
Trevon Diggs
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Packers Reportedly Claim CB Trevon Diggs Off Waivers After Cowboys Release

Packers Reportedly Claim CB Trevon Diggs Off Waivers After Cowboys Release

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes