Who are the 10 greatest Pittsburgh Steelers of all time?

Few, if any, NFL franchises have a more storied history than the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tied with the New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history with six, the Steelers have been arguably the most successful team in the Super Bowl era. Furthermore, they have 32 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here are the 10 greatest Steelers of all time.

10. CB Rod Woodson

Woodson spent the first 10 seasons of his legendary career in Pittsburgh, where he quickly blossomed into one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. A Pro Bowler in seven of his 10 years with the Steelers, Woodson averaged four interceptions per season, including bringing down eight picks in 1993. Woodson is tied for first in Steelers history with five defensive scores, tied for second with 21 fumble recoveries — excluding quarterbacks — is fourth with 38 interceptions and fifth with 16 forced fumbles. He finished his career as a six-time All-Pro.

9. C Mike Webster

Webster was present for four Pittsburgh Super Bowls and started at center in two of them (1978 and 1979 seasons). A five-time All-Pro, Webster earned Pro Bowl honors in nine of his 15 seasons with the Steelers. He also started 150 consecutive games from 1975-1986. Webster is second in Steelers history with 220 games played. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

8. LB Jack Lambert

Lambert was an essential aspect of Pittsburgh's defense in the 1970s, the golden age of Steelers football. A starter for all four of the team's championship teams in said decade, Lambert developed a knack for finding the loose ball, as he recovered three of them in the 1975 playoffs and then recovered a league-high eight fumbles in the 1976 regular season. Lambert also averaged three interceptions per season and racked up 23.5 career sacks. Lambert, who spent his entire 11-year career in Pittsburgh (1974-1984), was a six-time All-Pro.

7. CB Mel Blount

Blount spent his entire 14-year career with the Steelers (1970-83) and is arguably the best cornerback in team history. A five-time Pro Bowler, Blount averaged four interceptions per season, most notably reeling in an absurd 11 interceptions in 1975, which he followed up with a pair of six-pick seasons in 1976 and 1977. Blount is first in Steelers history with 57 interceptions, which he ran back for a combined 736 yards (third in team history) and two touchdowns.

6. FB Franco Harris

Give Franco the ball, and let him do the rest. The driving force of Pittsburgh's offense in the 1970s, Harris rushed for 1,000-plus yards in eight of his 12 seasons in the yellow and gold (1972-83) and posted 10-plus rushing touchdowns in five of those seasons. Harris also posted a combined 15 rushing touchdowns in Pittsburgh's four Super Bowl runs, leading the league in rushing scores in each of those four postseasons. Harris, a nine-time Pro Bowler, is first in Steelers history in both rushing yards (11,950) and rushing touchdowns (91). Of course, Franco is part of one of the greatest plays in NFL history, pulling off "The Immaculate Reception" against the Oakland Raiders in the 1972 Divisional round, Franco's rookie season, which sent the Steelers to the AFC Championship Game.

5. S Troy Polamalu

Before Polamalu came over the middle, he sent a "get well" postcard to the offensive player that he was running toward — or at least, he should've done that. A four-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Polamalu was one of the most intimidating and physical defensive backs in the sport. A starter on the Steelers' 2004 and 2008 title teams, Polamalu, who spent his whole 12-year career in Pittsburgh (2003-14), ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in interceptions (32), yards after interception (398), defensive scores (three), passes defended (107) and forced fumbles (14). Arguably, Polamalu's best moment came in the 2008 AFC Championship Game against the arch-rival Baltimore Ravens, as his 40-yard pick-six with 4:24 remaining in the game helped seal the victory and send the Steelers to Super Bowl XLIII.

4. LB Jack Ham

Yet another career-long Steeler (1971-82) — and 1970s stalwart — Ham is among the best defenders to put on a Steelers uniform. A six-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Ham ranks in the top 10 in team history in interceptions (32) and fumble recoveries (21), while racking up a combined 25.5 career sacks. Ham had two interceptions in Pittsburgh's 1974 AFC Championship Game win over the Raiders. Two weeks later, Pittsburgh won Super Bowl IX.

3. QB Ben Roethlisberger

A six-time Pro Bowler, "Big Ben" is the most productive quarterback in Steelers history, totaling a franchise-best 64,088 passing yards (fifth in NFL history) and 418 passing touchdowns (eighth in NFL history). Furthermore, he threw for an astounding 5,129 yards in 2018, his age-36 season. Roethlisberger, who's first in Steelers history with 249 games played (2004-21), was under center for Pittsburgh's 2005 and 2008 championship teams, highlighted by hitting wide receiver Santonio Holmes for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown near the sideline to win Super Bowl XLIII. The Steelers went a combined 165-81-1 in the regular season with Roethlisberger at quarterback.

2. QB Terry Bradshaw

Bradshaw was Pittsburgh's signal-caller in each of its first four Super Bowl championships (1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979 seasons). A three-time Pro Bowler, Bradshaw claimed two Super Bowl MVPs, one All-Pro honor and led the NFL in passing yards twice, including in his penultimate season. Bradshaw is second in Steelers history with 27,989 passing yards and 212 passing touchdowns. Pittsburgh went a combined 107-51 in the regular season with Bradshaw at quarterback.

1. DT "Mean" Joe Greene

Greene was the face of a vibrant Pittsburgh defense in the 1970s. A four-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler, Greene spent his entire 13-year career with the Steelers (1969-81), ranking in the top 10 in franchise history in sacks (77.5) and fumble recoveries (16). Greene won Defensive Player of the Year honors twice (1972 and 1974) and posted four combined sacks in the 1978 playoffs en route to the Steelers winning Super Bowl XIII. He played 91 consecutive games to begin his NFL career.

Honorable mentions:

RB Jerome Bettis

WR Lynn Swann

C Dermontti Dawson

OG Alan Faneca

WR Hines Ward

LB James Harrison

DB Donnie Shell

