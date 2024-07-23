National Football League Which NFL quarterbacks deserve to be paid the most? Colin Cowherd picks his top 10 Published Jul. 23, 2024 9:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What factors should an NFL general manager consider before dishing out a ton of money to a quarterback?

According to The Herd's Colin Cowherd, there are only a few important ones — wins, production, health and the QB's ability to elevate others.

On Tuesday, Cowherd dished out his most valuable QB list, placing 10 NFL QBs in three tiers, with the top spot awarded to who he feels deserves to be paid the most.

Check out Cowherd's full list below starting with No. 10 and his thoughts on each!

Tier 3 - Rising stars

10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cowherd's thoughts: "I worry about the turnovers, but he was the best high school and college quarterback, and he got this team a playoff win throughout dysfunction. … Back-to-back 4000-yard passing seasons [and] this is his best roster yet. [He's] tall, [has a] good arm, good mobility."

9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Cowherd's thoughts: "Week 10 on, behind a young o-line and the youngest group of receivers and tight ends, was the best statistical quarterback in the league. I know it's only eight weeks. But what I saw in those eight weeks was a guy that walked into Dallas and was significantly more accurate, more athletic and more poised than Dak Prescott."

8. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Cowherd's thoughts: "I know it's one year [but] the kid's accuracy, poise and ball placement is insane. First player in league history with over 4,000 yards passing, and a passer rating over 100 as a rookie. I don't think he's got a lot of mobility. His comp was always Goff, but he's got more than Jared. The kid had a remarkable rookie year."

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Cowherd's thoughts: "The first quarterback in league history to begin his career — without much support on the o-line — with three-straight 4,000-yard passing seasons."

Tier 2 - Great QBs with a flaw

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Cowherd's thoughts: "Doesn't miss games. Led the NFL last year in passing yards, including the playoffs [with] 5400. He led the sad-sack Detroit Lions to their first NFC Championship in 33 years. But, he's not mobile – strictly a pocket quarterback."

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cowherd's thoughts: "Big concerns about his health. Highest completion percentage in league history. Offensive line and injury histories worry me, but I feel like he is the one quarterback in the league that can go toe-to-toe with [Patrick] Mahomes and equal him in accuracy and efficiency."

4. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Cowherd's thoughts: "I worry about his age, but Stafford maybe has the second-best arm in the league. He is, probably in terms of ability [in] a two-minute drill to run an offense, as good as anybody, including [Tom] Brady — maybe with the exception of Brady. A great two-minute quarterback. Great arm. Silly arm talent. Excellent leader. Academic at the line of scrimmage, but the ability to ad-lib into touchdowns."

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Cowherd's thoughts: "I worry that he can't win in the postseason. … He has the second-highest winning percentage in this league behind only Mahomes, and he is without question the best dual-threat quarterback in league history."

Tier 1 - Superstars

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Cowherd's thoughts: "Somebody who hasn't missed a game since his rookie season. Fifty-one total touchdowns last year – led the NFL. Ten more than any other quarterback. Ten more!"

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Cowherd's thoughts: "Four Super Bowls in five years. He just won Super Bowls back-to-back where his leading receivers were Rashee Rice and JuJu Smith-Schuster. He is without question the best, and should be the highest paid quarterback in the league."

