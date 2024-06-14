National Football League What are the NFL's largest contracts ever? Updated Jun. 14, 2024 8:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

The NFL quarterback market has skyrocketed in recent seasons. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence signed a $275 million deal which became the second-largest contract in NFL history by total value — trailing only Patrick Mahomes' $450 million deal signed in 2020. (Mahomes has re-negotiated since then.)

Three of the ten largest deals in league history have come in 2024, with all ten belonging to quarterbacks. Let's take a look.

Largest NFL contracts, based on annual average value

1 (tie). Trevor Lawrence: $55M

Signing a deal worth a total of $275 million over five years, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has recorded back-to-back seasons with over 4,000 yards passing for the Jaguars.

In the 2022 season, he was selected to his first Pro Bowl and spearheaded the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history that same season — coming back from a 27-point deficit in the Wild Card round against the Chargers

1 (tie). Joe Burrow: $55M

Burrow's deal has the same total value and length as Lawrence's, but he signed it in the 2023 season.

Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2021 season. As of the end of the 2023 season, he is the all-time leader for career completion percentage at 68%.

Last month, Goff signed a four-year deal worth $212 million with the Lions after leading them to an NFC North title and a conference championship appearance.

Since his first season with Detroit in 2021, the former Ram is fourth in the league in pass yards (12,258) in that span and also seventh in touchdown passes (78).

Herbert signed a five-year extension worth $262.5 million last year and has recorded over 4,000 yards passing in three of his four seasons in the league.

Since entering the league in 2020, the only quarterbacks with more passing yards are Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. He's also thrown 114 touchdowns, the fourth most in the league in the league in that span.

Jackson signed a five-year deal worth $260 million in 2023, three seasons after becoming the first quarterback ever to rush for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has won two MVP awards. He is the 10th quarterback to win the award multiple times.

After leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2022 season, Hurts signed a five-year deal with a total value of $255 million.

He's made two Pro Bowl selections, was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 and set the single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in 2023.

Murray signed a five-year deal worth $230.5 million in 2022, three years after being drafted with the first overall pick by the Cardinals

Since his first season in 2019, he is one of three quarterbacks with 15,000 pass yards, and 2000 rush yards in that span — with the other being Josh Allen.

After sitting out the 2021 season, Watson signed a five-year deal in 2022 worth up to $230 million.

In 2017, Watson became the first player in NFL history to record a game with 400 pass yards, four pass touchdowns, and 50 rush yards; Lamar Jackson is the only player to have done this since.

The first player on this list to have signed their deal, Mahomes agreed to a 10-year contract worth $450 million — the largest total value for a contract in NFL history. He and the Chiefs amended the deal in 2023 to move more money ($210.6 million, a $52.4 million average) up to the 2023-2026 seasons. They'll have an opportunity to renegotiate after that.

Mahomes has won three Super Bowls, won MVP in each of those Super Bowls, collected two regular season MVPs, three All-Pro selections, and led the league in passing touchdowns in two seasons.

Cousins signed a four-year deal for $180 million with the Falcons this offseason, after spending six seasons with the Vikings and six seasons with the Commanders

In 2021, the former seventh overall pick signed a six-year deal worth $258 million.

Since his first season in 2018, he is one of three active quarterbacks to have won five or more playoff games; in that span, he ranks top-four in rush yards (among quarterbacks), rushing touchdowns, passing touchdowns, and wins.

