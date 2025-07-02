National Football League What Are The 10 Most Iconic NFL Stadiums? Updated Jul. 3, 2025 7:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL stadiums can be memorable for a multitude of reasons — from history to culture to design.

These venues can be unique, whether they're old, renovated or newly built. Some stadiums stand out even further because they present an incomparable experience for both fans and players, making them undoubtedly iconic.

That said, we've rounded up the 10 most renowned NFL stadiums in the country.

What are the 10 most iconic NFL stadiums?

10. MetLife Stadium (Giants, Jets)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 17: An aerial view of MetLife Stadium during a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New Jersey's MetLife Stadium — which opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium — is home to both the Giants and the Jets. The multipurpose stadium with a capacity of over 82,500 is located at the Meadowlands Sports Complex, which is set to host the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, just outside New York City.

9. Lincoln Financial Field (Eagles)

General view of a full Lincoln Financial Field as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for the opening kick-off during a game on October 2, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jerry Driendl/Getty Images)

Lincoln Financial Field, affectionately known as "The Linc," has been made famous by its fans and its history. The Eagles started playing there during the 2003 season and have brought two Super Bowls home since. Their fans support them like no other franchise with constant rambunctiousness that makes for a lively tailgate experience.

8. Empower Field at Mile High (Broncos)

A general view of the stadium during the first half between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

The Broncos have a built-in advantage already because of their familiarity with playing a mile above sea-level, but they maximize that advantage with a tradition that began at Denver's previous stadium; fans stomp on Empower Field's steel floors, which creates an intimidating sound known as "Mile High Thunder."

7. Caesars Superdome (Saints)

A general view exterior of Caesars Superdome, home of the NFL New Orleans Saints, on October 13, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Caesars Superdome earns its name by being not only the biggest dome stadium in the league, but it's also the biggest dome structure in the world. It has also hosted eight Super Bowls, the most of any stadium in the NFL.

6. Acrisure Stadium (Steelers)

A general view of Acrisure Stadium during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Acrisure Stadium, formerly known as Heinz Field before its 2022 rebrand, has one of the best city-skyline views of any stadium in the NFL. It also perfectly embodies the city, as it's designed with steel and glass to reflect Pittsburgh's industrial heritage. Acrisure Stadium is also home to one of the greatest fan experiences, which includes the "Terrible Towel" and the fourth-quarter ritual of playing "Renegade" to hype up the fans and players.

5. Lumen Field (Seahawks)

General view of the interior of CenturyLink Field from an elevated position during the NFL regular season football game against the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Dec, 10, 2019 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lumen Field is unique for its grandstands. It's built to maximize sound with 30-plus uninterrupted rows of bleachers behind one end zone that are designed to have sound echo off the other parts of the stadium. Seahawks fans are known as "The 12s" for their undying and ear-piercing passion, which is maximized by the architecture of the stadium.

4. Soldier Field (Bears)

The Chicago Loop skyline can be seen in the background of Chicago's lakefront stadium, Soldier Field.

Opened in 1924, Soldier Field is the NFL's oldest stadium. Its name is an homage to U.S. soldiers who died in World War I. The stadium's design is inspired by the Roman Colosseum, as it's buttressed by Doric columns. Bears fans who attend games at Soldier Field are some of the most loyal despite being deprived of a Super Bowl for almost 40 years.

3. AT&T Stadium (Cowboys)

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter during a preseason game at Cowboys Stadium on August 21, 2009 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

AT&T Stadium is one of the most impressive dome stadiums in the NFL. It has the largest retractable roof and the largest high-definition screen of any stadium. Apart from hosting Cowboys games, AT&T Stadium is also home to college football's Cotton Bowl, the East-West Shrine game, and oftentimes the Big 12 Championship Game. It will also host nine World Cup games — the most of any venue — when the tournament comes to North America in 2026.

2. Arrowhead Stadium (Chiefs)

A general view of the stadium during the game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2004 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Texans won 24-21. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Arrowhead Stadium has skyrocketed in popularity this century with the Chiefs being perennial championship contenders. It's one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL and peaks in decibels when Chiefs fans participate in the "Arrowhead Chop." The Chiefs have rewarded their fans, bringing home three Super Bowls in the last six seasons.

1. Lambeau Field (Packers)

Green Bay Packers fans cheer from the stands against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on September 18, 2005 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Browns defeated the Packers 26-24. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

If you want the true American football game experience, look no further than Lambeau Field. Tucked in a community on the bay of Lake Michigan, Lambeau Field presents a big-game feel in a small-town atmosphere. Packers fans, aka "Cheeseheads," are as passionate as any fan-base, filling stadium to the brim whether it's a blizzard or clear skies.

