National Football League By The Numbers: NFL season rolls into Week 2 after exciting start 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL fans – we're off and rolling.

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season will feature Tom Brady looking to continue his domination of the Atlanta Falcons, Lamar Jackson striving to get over the hump against the Kansas City Chiefs, and much more.

Here are the numbers that define Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds provided by FOX Bet.

NEW YORK GIANTS (0-1) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (0-1, -3)

8:20 p.m. ET – Thursday Night Football on NFL Network

Matchup: The Giants have won five straight games against Washington.

The Numbers

5: The Giants are seeking to avoid their fifth consecutive 0-2 start to a season.

3: The Giants are 3-13 in their past 16 September games.

4-0: New York QB Daniel Jones is 4-0 in starts against Washington. He's 4-19 in 23 starts against other teams.

3: Taylor Heinicke will make his third career start Thursday, after starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on IR with a hip injury he sustained in Week 1. Heinicke started for the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 of 2018 (lost 24-10 to Atlanta) and started for WFT in its 2020 playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31-23).

CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-0) at CHICAGO BEARS (0-1, -2)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Bengals and Bears since 2017.

The Numbers

1-0: Bears QB Andy Dalton will face the Bengals (his former team) for the second time. He defeated the Bengals 30-7 as the Cowboys' QB in Week 14 of 2020.

2: The Bengals are one of two teams, joining the San Francisco 49ers, to have a 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in Week 1. Joe Mixon put up 127 rushing yards in Week 1, and Ja’Marr Chase tallied 101 receiving yards.

2017: The Bears have not started a season 0-2 since 2017.

16: The Bears have scored 16 points or fewer in three straight games, dating back to the 2020 season (including playoffs).

6: David Montgomery has scored a rushing TD in six straight regular-season games. Montgomery has rushed for 100-plus yards in four of his past seven regular-season games.

3: After starting the 2020 season 5-1, the Bears are 3-9 in their previous 12 games (including playoffs).

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-0) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-1, -12.5)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Browns defeated the Texans 10-7 in Cleveland in Week 10 of the 2020 season, snapping a five-game losing streak to Houston.

The Numbers

2-0: The Texans are seeking their first 2-0 start since the 2016 season.

10: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor is 6-3-1 in his past 10 regular-season starts. Taylor had 291 passing yards in Week 1, tied for the third-highest single-game total of his career (48 starts).

2017: The Browns are seeking to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2017, when they finished 0-16. Cleveland did not lose back-to-back games in 2020.

7: Browns RB Nick Chubb has a rushing TD in seven straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

L.A. RAMS (1-0, -3.5) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-1)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Colts and Rams since 2017.

The Numbers

12: Under Sean McVay (since 2017), the Rams are 12-3 in September games.

156.1: QB Matt Stafford posted his best-ever passer rating (156.1) in the Rams’ Week 1 win over Chicago.

0-5: Colts QB Carson Wentz is 0-5 in his past five starts, dating back to 2020. Under Frank Reich (since 2018), the Colts are 5-7 in September games. However, the Colts have not lost back-to-back home games since September 2018.

BUFFALO BILLS (0-1, -3.5) at MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-0)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Bills have won five straight games against the Dolphins.

The Numbers

6: The Bills are 6-0 in their past six divisional games.

56: The Bills scored 56 points in their Week 17 win against the Dolphins in 2020, the second-most points scored in a game in Bills franchise history.

30: The Bills have scored 30-plus points in each of their past five games against the Dolphins (all wins).

23: The Dolphins have a takeaway in 23 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

7: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is 7-3 in 10 NFL starts. He's 4-1 in five home starts.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1, -6) at NEW YORK JETS (0-1)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Patriots have won 10 straight games against the Jets.

The Numbers

2015: New England's most recent loss to the Jets was on Dec. 27, 2015.

25-6: Under Bill Belichick (since 2000), the Patriots have gone 25-6 against rookie starting QBs. Two of the six rookie QBs to beat Belichick were on the Jets: Mark Sanchez (2009) and Geno Smith (2013). Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson gets his shot Sunday.

11: Before a first-year Tagovailoa and the Dolphins beat the Pats in 2020, rookie QBs had lost 11 straight to New England and were 1-16 in their past 17 starts against the Pats. They are now 2-16 in their past 18 starts.

2001: The Patriots have not started a season 0-2 since 2001. They are 1-3 in their past four divisional games. The Jets are seeking to avoid their third consecutive 0-2 start to a season.

0: The Jets are 0-10 in their past 10 September games. They are also 0-6 in their past six divisional games and were the only NFL team to go 0-6 in divisional games in 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (1-0, -3.5) at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-0)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Eagles have won their two most recent games against the 49ers, including a 25-20 win in San Francisco in Week 4 of the 2020 season.

The Numbers

40: The 49ers were the only team to score 40-plus points in Week 1.

2: San Francisco was one of two teams (Cincinnati) to have a 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in Week 1. Elijah Mitchell racked up 104 rushing yards, and Deebo Samuel finished with 189 receiving yards.

2-0: The Eagles are seeking their first 2-0 start since the 2016 season.

1: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has scored at least one passing or rushing TD in each of his first five NFL starts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (1-0) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-0, -5.5)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Raiders and Steelers since 2018.

The Numbers

189: The Raiders allowed 189 rushing yards in Week 1, the most in the NFL.

2-5: The Raiders are 5-1 in their past six road games overall, but 2-5 in their past seven September road games.

435: Raiders QB Derek Carr led the NFL with 435 passing yards in Week 1. It was his fourth career game with 400-plus passing yards.

74: The Steelers have recorded a sack in 74 consecutive regular-season games, the longest streak in NFL history.

7: The Steelers have now rushed for fewer than 100 yards as a team in seven straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1-0, -3.5) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (1-0)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Saints have won four straight and eight of their past nine games against the Panthers.

The Numbers

0: The Saints were one of two teams (Tampa Bay) to not allow a sack in Week 1, while the Panthers had six sacks in Week 1, tied for most in the NFL.

2-0: The Saints are seeking their first 2-0 start to a season since the 2013 season.

10: New Orleans is 10-0 in its 10 most recent regular-season divisional games.

5: Saints QB Jameis Winston tied a career-high with five passing TDs in Week 1.

2-0: The Panthers are seeking their first 2-0 start to a season since 2017. However, Carolina is 1-9 in its past 10 divisional games.

DENVER BRONCOS (1-0, -6) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0-1)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Broncos and Jaguars since 2019.

The Numbers

8: The Broncos snapped an eight-game September losing streak with their Week 1 win against the Giants. It was Denver's first September win since 2018.

16: The Jaguars have lost 16 straight games and seven straight home games, both the longest active such losing streaks in the NFL.

0-2: If the Jaguars lose, rookie QB Trevor Lawrence will suffer back-to-back L's for the first time, including high school, college and the NFL.

24: The Jaguars are the first team in NFL history to allow 24-plus points in 16 consecutive games.

3: Lawrence threw three interceptions in the Jaguars’ Week 1 loss. He never had a three-interception game at Clemson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (0-1) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (1-0, -4)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Vikings and Cardinals since 2018.

The Numbers

5-1: Minnesota has won five of its past six games against Arizona (since 2010).

1: Vikings CB Patrick Peterson will face his former team for the first time after playing 10 seasons with the Cardinals.

26: The Vikings have allowed 26-plus points in five straight games.

6: Vikings WR Adam Thielen has a receiving TD in six of his past eight games.

5: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray scored a career-best five total TDs – four passing and one rushing – in Week 1.

100+: With Chandler Jones surpassing 100 career sacks with his five-sack performance in Week 1, the Cardinals are now the first team since 1999 to have two players with 100-plus career sacks. Jones (102) and J.J. Watt (101) now rank second and third among active players in sacks, behind only Von Miller (108).

ATLANTA FALCONS (0-1) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1-0, -12)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Buccaneers won both games against Atlanta in 2020.

The Numbers

0-4: The Falcons are winless in their past four divisional games. Atlanta won just one of its six divisional games in 2020, and it has lost six straight games dating back to the 2020 season.

1-9: The Falcons are 1-9 in their past 10 September games and have lost six straight September games.

8: Tom Brady is 8-0 against the Falcons.

8: With a win, Brady will have a 10-game winning streak for the eighth time in his career.

30: If the Buccaneers score 30-plus points, they will become just the third team in NFL history to do so in nine straight games. The Patriots did it in nine straight from Jan. 21, 2007, to Oct. 28, 2007. The Denver Broncos did it 12 straight from Dec. 16, 2012, to Oct. 27, 2013.

TENNESSEE TITANS (0-1) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (1-0, -5)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Titans and Seahawks since 2017.

The Numbers

100: Titans RB Derrick Henry has not been held below 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games since failing to reach 100 in five straight games from Weeks 5-9 of 2019. He had just 58 rushing yards in Week 1.

9-2: The Titans have won nine of their past 11 regular-season road games.

11-0: Under Pete Carroll (since 2010), the Seahawks are 11-0 in home openers.

4: The Seahawks were one of four teams (Packers, Steelers, Bills) to post a 7-1 record at home in 2020, all tied for best in the NFL.

15-5: The Seahawks have won 15 of their past 20 regular-season home games.

DALLAS COWBOYS (0-1) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-0, -3.5)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Chargers and Cowboys since 2017.

The Numbers

4-1: The Chargers have won three straight and four of their past five games against the Cowboys (since 2001).

0-2: The Cowboys have not started a season 0-2 since 2010, when they finished 6-10.

2-10: Dallas has lost 10 of its past 12 road games.

4: Dallas led the NFL with four takeaways in Week 1.

400+: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has thrown for 400-plus yards in four of his past five starts.

10-2: Since 2015, teams that play in the Thursday season opener have gone 10-2 in Week 2.

2-0: The Chargers are seeking their first 2-0 start since the 2012 season.

2-6: The Chargers are 2-6 in eight September home games since moving to Los Angeles.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1-0, -3.5) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (0-1)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: The Chiefs have won four straight games against the Ravens, including wins in each of the past three seasons.

The Numbers

14: The Chiefs are now 15-0 in their past 15 September games.

11: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 11-0 in 11 September starts with 3,641 passing yards, 35 pass TDs and zero interceptions.

11: Kansas City has won 11 straight regular-season road games, tied for the fourth-longest road winning streak in NFL history.

0-2: The Ravens have not started a season 0-2 since the 2015, when they finished 5-11.

40: The Ravens have rushed for 100-plus yards in 40 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest streak in NFL history.

0-3: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is 0-3 in three career starts against Kansas City, 30-5 against the other 30 NFL teams.

189: After leading the NFL in rushing in each of the past two seasons, the Ravens led the NFL in rushing in Week 1 with 189 yards.

DETROIT LIONS (0-1) at GREEN BAY PACKERS (0-1, -11)

8:15 p.m. ET – MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on ESPN

Matchup: The Packers have won four straight games against the Lions.

The Numbers

1-11: The Lions have won just one of their past 12 divisional games. The Packers are 11-1 in their past 12 divisional games.

0-2: The Packers have never started a season 0-2 with Aaron Rodgers as their starting QB. Their most recent 0-2 start came in the 2006 season.

229: The Packers had the fewest total yards of offense (229), rushing yards (43) and points (3) of any team in the NFL in Week 1.

3: After leading the NFL in 2020 with only 11 turnovers, the Packers turned the ball over three times against the Saints in Week 1.

17-5: Rodgers is 17-5 in 22 career starts against Detroit. He has 5,662 passing yards, 46 passing TDs and eight interceptions in those 22 starts.

MILESTONES & STREAKS

Longest active winning streaks: Buccaneers (9), Chargers (5)

Longest active losing streaks: Jaguars (16), Falcons (6), Lions (5)

Tom Brady: If the Buccaneers defeat the Falcons, Brady will become the first QB age 44 or older to start and win multiple games. Vinny Testaverde is the only other QB to start and win a single game at 44-plus years old.

Ben Roethlisberger: The Steelers QB is three passing TDs away from 400 for his career. He would be the eighth QB in NFL history to reach 400.

Derrick Henry: Titans RB Henry is 82 rushing yards away from 6,000 for his career.

Julio Jones: Titans WR Jones is 75 receiving yards away from 13,000 for his career. He would be the 20th player in NFL history to reach 13,000 career receiving yards.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.