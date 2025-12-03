NFL Week 14 Preview: Stats and Storylines for 6 FOX Sports Games

The NFL's oldest rivalry headlines FOX's six-game slate for Week 14, and the stakes are pretty high in "America's Game of the Week."

Control of first place of the NFC North hangs in the balance when the 8-3-1 Packers host the 9-3 Bears on Sunday. Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be on the call from Lambeau Field for the matchup that could determine who has the No. 1 seed in the NFC in the playoffs.

Elsewhere on FOX, two of the game's top quarterbacks will meet up in a crucial AFC battle, while two of the NFC West's top contenders each have matchups that they likely need to win to keep up in the division race.

Here are the stats and storylines that will come into play for a half-dozen games on a Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals, at 4-8, are still only two games back in the AFC North, but this is a must-win. If they can win here and against the Ravens next week, they close with winnable games against the Dolphins, Cardinals and Browns.

The Bills must be careful not looking ahead to a huge game against the Patriots next week. Joe Burrow is 2-0 against the Bills in his career, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, including a playoff win at Buffalo in the 2022 season.

Bears ABSOLUTELY must beat Packers, Eagles vs. Chargers, Will the Bengals upset the Bills?

Buffalo's James Cook is on course for the best non-O.J. Simpson rushing season in Bills history. He has 1,228 yards, in line to join Simpson as the only Bills backs to rush for 1,500 yards in a season. He's also only 54 yards behind the Colts' Jonathan Taylor for the NFL rushing lead. The Bengals are giving up 153 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL, so he could make up some ground Sunday.

These are two teams trending in different directions. The Seahawks have won six of seven, and the Falcons have lost six of seven.

The Seahawks' defense is surging. Fresh off a shutout of the Vikings, they rank second in yards/play allowed at just 4.55, and they're second against the run and third on third downs. It's a good test for Falcons running Bijan Robinson, who had 193 yards from scrimmage in last week's loss to the Jets.

Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is chasing Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yards record. He leads the NFL with 1,336 receiving yards, which is almost as much as all of the Falcons' receivers combined (1,431).

'Seahawks are the team to beat in the NFC' 👀 Greg Olsen on Seattle's dominate win over Vikings

A loss for the Falcons will clinch a losing record for the eighth straight season, matching the longest such skid in franchise history (1983-90).

Watch out for Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who's been fairly quiet since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline in November, but had two touchdowns in four games against the Falcons with the Saints. He's dangerous on returns as well, and Atlanta has had persistent problems all over their special-teams units.

Could this be a breakout game for Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders? He's had modest numbers in his first two NFL starts, but this is the Titans, who have lost seven in a row and average a league-low 14.2 points per game.

Shedeur has a much easier day ahead than Titans rookie Cam Ward, who faces a Browns' defense that's second in yards allowed and first in sack percentage. Myles Garrett already has 19 sacks, so he's within four of the NFL single-season record and facing a Titans offense that has given up an NFL-high 48 this season — that's four per game. Garrett already has three games with at least three sacks in 2025 — one more and he'll tie Lawrence Taylor's record of four such games, set in 1986.

Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has quietly put together a strong first season, rushing for 758 yards and seven touchdowns. Both are the most among rookie running backs this year, outpacing Raiders first-round pick Ashton Jeanty.

Different circumstances, but you'd be hard-pressed to find two bigger disappointments in 2025. These two teams were 26-8 last season, but now are 7-17 and out of playoff contention.

The Vikings have been outscored 49-6 in their last two games by the Packers and Seahawks — and they still have the Cowboys, Lions and Packers on their schedule. The Commanders have lost seven straight, and even the return of Jayden Daniels from an extended injury absence won't do much with their overall struggles.

What the Commanders do have is a top-five rushing attack, averaging 138 yards a game and 4.9 yards a carry, even if the primary back can change from week to week. Minnesota is 23rd in run defense, giving up 129 a game, so it's a vulnerability.

The Vikings were 8-1 at home last season, but it's been the opposite in 2025, with a 1-4 record, averaging 16 points scored in their home losses.

Easily the biggest game of the week. First place on the line in the NFC North, and the two teams will meet again in two weeks in Chicago for the rematch.

Not that it's warm in Chicago, but the high in Green Bay on Sunday is 17 degrees.

Tom Brady On His Rivalry Showdown vs. Aaron Rodgers 🧀 The Magic of Lambeau Field

The Bears have won five in a row and nine out of 10. Ben Johnson has taken their offense from 28th to eighth in scoring offense and from 32nd to sixth in total offense. But Green Bay's defense has been a strength all season, and the Packers have allowed just 16 points total in the first quarter of games this season.

With Micah Parsons in the spotlight, you can appreciate how much better the Bears' offensive line is in protecting Caleb Williams this season, giving up 19 sacks, compared to an NFL-high 68 last year.

Hard to believe, but Arizona beat Los Angeles 41-10 in this game early last year, and the Cardinals only lost 13-9 in Los Angeles last year, so Arizona has presented a problem to the Rams before. The Cardinals have seven losses by four points or less, consistently able to hang with teams but not pull out the upset win.

The Rams, meanwhile, are dominant on both sides, sixth in scoring offense and second in scoring defense, trying to stay ahead of the Seahawks for a division title and potentially the NFC's No. 1 seed.

These two meet again in Week 18, but Arizona is relegated to spoilers and fighting for head coach Jonathan Gannon's job. After a 6-4 start last season, the Cardinals are 5-14 in their last 19 games with a major question mark at quarterback.

