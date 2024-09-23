National Football League
Vikings QB Sam Darnold suffers knee bruise, but MRI shows no major injury
National Football League

Vikings QB Sam Darnold suffers knee bruise, but MRI shows no major injury

Updated Sep. 23, 2024 3:47 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a knee bruise in Sunday's 34-7 victory over the Houston Texans, but an MRI showed he avoided structural damage, NFL Media reported Monday, and he's not expected to miss any time.

Darnold went 17 for 28 (60.7%) for 181 yards and no interceptions in the double-digit win. The 27-year-old left the game to get his left knee checked on after a late hit by current Texans and former Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, but Darnold came back after one play to a loud roar from the crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The third overall pick in 2018, Darnold is currently enjoying a successful start to the season. The seven-year NFL veteran currently leads the league with eight touchdown passes through three games, all of which have been wins for Minnesota. 

Darnold has recorded 657 passing yards and a 67.9% completion rate in his first three starts with the Vikings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darnold, a former Rose Bowl winner with USC, is on his fourth team in six years after stints with the New York Jets (2018-20), the Carolina Panthers (2021-22) and the San Francisco 49ers (2023). He was initially expected to be a bridge to 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy, but the former standout Michigan QB suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason.

Minnesota plays the rival Green Bay Packers next week, who also just enjoyed a surprising QB performance from backup Malik Willis in a win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, as starter Jordan Love is out and recovering from an MCL sprain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Sam Darnold
Minnesota Vikings
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Bad Beats: Giants doom Over bettors late; Mahomes kneels under rushing total

2024 NFL Bad Beats: Giants doom Over bettors late; Mahomes kneels under rushing total

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes