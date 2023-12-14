Minnesota Vikings Vikings’ defense has joined NFL's elite. Undrafted rookie Ivan Pace Jr. is part of why Updated Dec. 14, 2023 9:37 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings defense pitched their first shutout since 2017 on Sunday. It isn't a stretch to say in less than a season, they've garnered quite the reputation, keeping offensive coordinators in their offices at all hours of the night leading up to facing them.

The Vikings fired Ed Donatell this past offseason and brought in Brian Flores. The former Dolphins head coach has completely overhauled Minnesota's defensive system, installing a unique scheme that hasn't been seen before in the NFL. The Vikings' blitz rate is astronomical, bringing five or more rushers 47.4% of the time, which is nearly six percentage points higher than the No. 2 team.

They're top-10 in most major (and even advanced) defensive categories. They have a weighted defensive DVOA of -12.1%, which is the fifth-best in the league.

This was the hope in bringing Flores in. His schemes often take a little while to grasp because of their complexity. In a September interview with FOX Sports, Flores mentioned how player-driven his system is.

"We try to equip them with enough tools to put themselves in the best positions and I think some of the older players kind of gravitate to that and really enjoy it because it's fun for them," said Flores in September. "It's not [my system]. It's theirs.

"I think if they have those tools, there's opportunities there that I couldn't ever forecast as a play caller because I don't have a crystal ball," he said.

His players now have such a firm grasp on the "why" behind what they're doing that even backups are able to fully operate it. What made Sunday's shutout in Las Vegas even more impressive was that with veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks out, undrafted rookie Ivan Pace Jr. was tasked with wearing the ‘green dot', meaning he had a direct line of communication to Flores during the game via an in-helmet headset and was the one relaying all the defensive calls coming into the rest of the players on the field.

Players can't talk back in the headsets. They need to have a firm handle on the playbook and the gameplan that week to not only receive the call and relay it but in Flores' system, also change it based on what they're seeing. Putting that into the hands of such a young player speaks to the effective teaching of Flores and his staff, and just how much of a steal the Vikings got in Pace.

'This is football' – Vikings' Harrison Phillips on 3-0 win over Raiders

"One of the things that jumps out at you is just the communication, because I'm able to hear Flo and the dialogue he has with IP," head coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game. "And I'm able to then watch IP's dialogue with the huddle. He has great command. He's answered the bell and filled in a huge role, especially in our defense, where there's so much personnel variation. Flo can sometimes decide to make tweaks and adjustments to try to stay out in front of things, and IP handles it really well. Just looking forward to what's out in front of IP, because as an undrafted free agent, he's doing a heck of a job for our team right now."

Not only did the defense allow zero points to the Raiders on the road, Pace tallied 13 tackles, a sack and a late interception. For his efforts, Pace became just the second rookie linebacker in Vikings history to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors.

"He's done a great job," said Flores on Tuesday via Lindsey Young of Vikings.com. "The kid works hard; it's important to him," Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores said Tuesday. "It takes a little while to just get familiar with the NFL game – the speed of it, and the wear and tear that happens to your body throughout the season. I think he's really feeling good, really feeling confident. I think [Vikings linebackers coach] Mike Siravo's done a really good job of coaching him, the entire 'backer group, the entire year.

"I'm excited about where Ivan's progression's gone, and he'll hopefully continue to ascend," Flores added. "Hopefully that wasn't the best of Ivan Pace. He's got room to grow, and he's working toward that, for sure."

Pace was quick to heap the praise back on his defensive coordinator following the game.

"Coach Flo put us in the right defense," Pace said. "They said (Davante) Adams gon' get the ball, and I had to take it away from him."

Under Pace's leadership on Sunday, O'Connell gave every single defensive player and coach a game ball.

"This f—ing defense is a championship defense," O'Connell said in his postgame victory speech.

But if you ask Pace, this is all just on par with what he's known of himself, even when the NFL didn't.

"I got that dog in me, man," he said with a smile in the locker room. "I ain't never been surprised. I know how good I am […] I said 'Y'all done f—ed up" when they ain't draft me. And I'm showing 'em. I know I had that dog in me. It's always been there."

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

