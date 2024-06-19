National Football League Travis Kelce has a "more exclusive" SB LVIII ring thanks to a small typo Published Jun. 19, 2024 7:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce believes a small error on his Super Bowl LVIII championship ring makes it "more exclusive" — and he has no plans to fix it.

On the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, co-hosted by the 34-year-old and big brother Jason Kelce, the duo discussed the minor typo on the ring that lists the Miami Dolphins as the seventh seed in last season's playoffs when they were actually the sixth.

In response to Jason asking if he plans to get the "major little goof" corrected, Travis replied with: "I don't give a s---."

"No, I like it that we didn't give a f--- about what seed Miami is," he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They were the seventh. Who cares? They could've done no seeds on the side of them. I would've been fine."

The rings, which were given to the players last week, mark the younger Kelce's third title with the Chiefs. He believes the error with the seeding just makes the rings that much more exclusive, as he feels the list was unnecessary in the first place.

"Like oh yeah, we made it really detailed, and oops, we screwed up. Just makes it more exclusive. We screwed up about something that means nothing," Kelce quipped.

According to ring designer Jostens, the Chiefs' latest bling each contains 529 diamonds, 38 rubies and 14.8 carats worth of gems.

The ring also features a tribute to the "Tom & Jerry" play — which was called in overtime to give the Chiefs the 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers — as well as other unique Super Bowl moments.

The Chiefs begin their quest for a 3-peat championship on August 10 with a preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce

share