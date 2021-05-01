National Football League Top Moments From Day 3 Of The NFL Draft 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After two days of thrilling NFL Draft action, we're in the home stretch.

For a quick recap of the action so far, here are the top moments from Day 2. And draft analyst Rob Rang broke down which players and teams won big, as well as which teams still have some work to do, here.

Rounds 4-7 are being conducted on Saturday's third and final day from Cleveland, and the pace picks up substantially as teams work to fill out their rosters.

Here are the Top Moments from Day 3.

Jay to the Jags

USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele is headed to Jacksonville to start the fourth round.

Jets speed

The New York Jets got a rocket in UNC running back Michael Carter.

Cincy doubling down on the edge

The Bengals selected their second edge rusher in the draft with Cameron Sample.

St. Brown from the slot

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a career 75% catch rate from the slot, good for seventh in college football.

Former USC QB Matt Leinart is a fan.

Dallas defense

The Cowboys went defense with its first six picks for the first time in franchise history.

Dallas superfan Skip Bayless likes what he sees.

Two Sooners

The Patriots take their second consecutive pick out of Oklahoma, running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

How about Hubbard

Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold gets even more help with dominant running back Chuba Hubbard.

Bird is the word

Lamar Jackson will have some fun with receiver Tylan Wallace.

The QB competition continues

With Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston set to compete for the starting role under center, the Saints added another QB into the fold with Ian Book.

On the ball

Dallas took its first offensive player of the draft with tackle Josh Ball.

He's got hops

Marco Wilson wowed on pro day, catching the attention of Arizona who grabbed him and his massive vertical in the fourth.

Jets go defense

With their first defensive pick in the draft, Gang Green gets a safety.

Get your kicks

The Bengals get some help for their special teams by taking the first kicker off the board.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.