NFL top-10 rankings: Lions keep top spot while Bills, Eagles shove; Ravens fall

Last year at this time, the Eagles were starting a swoon from which they never recovered. What a difference a year makes. Now they're one of the hottest teams in the NFL, along with the Lions and Bills. Meanwhile, though the back-to-back champion Chiefs were the first team to clinch a 2024 playoff berth, they continue to eke out games against some of the worst teams in the league.

Over the holiday weekend, the Steelers and Packers put on offensive shows, serving notice that they'll be tough outs in the postseason tournament. And the Chargers and Broncos keep chugging along, playing stingy defense and ball-control offense.

Here's my top 10 for Week 13 of the 2024 season.

1. Detroit Lions

Last week: 1

After reeling off 10 straight wins, Dan Campbell's squad must avoid complacency and competitive arrogance to remain the league's team to beat. With substandard wins over the Colts and Bears in back-to-back weeks, the Lions must prepare for a gauntlet that will test their talent and toughness as a title contender. If the Lions can rediscover their individual and collective A-games, the road to Super Bowl LIX will run through Motown.

2. Buffalo Bills

Last week: 2

With their weekly dominance, Josh Allen & Co. are inching closer to taking the top spot on this list and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Bills' dismantling of the Super Bowl runner-up 49ers on Sunday night showcased the strength of a blue-collar team built to outwork and outlast opponents. With the division title wrapped up with one-third of the season remaining, the Bills can set their sights on playing their best ball heading into the postseason.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week: 3

The Eagles are quietly emerging as a heavyweight contender with the rugged style and bully mentality needed to knock off the top teams in the NFC. Nick Sirianni's crew has embraced an ultra-physical running game that features Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley executing various power-based runs and read-option concepts to pummel opponents into submission. As the defense continues to grow into a disruptive force under the tutelage of Vic Fangio, the Eagles could vault to the top of the list as the most complete team in football.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week: 4

The naysayers might call the Chiefs the luckiest team in the league, but it takes a champion's mindset (confidence, resilience and competitiveness) to win 14 straight one-score games. The Chiefs find various ways to get it done, and their unwavering belief (and clutch performances) will make them a tough out in the playoffs. With Travis Kelce, Deandre Hopkins and Isiah Pacheco settling into their roles as the offense's primary playmakers, the defending champs remain a viable threat in the AFC.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Last week: 5

It has not been pretty for the Vikings, but the victories continue to pile up for a team with enough star power to win utilizing an offensive- or defensive-centric approach. Though Sam Darnold is the X-factor as a streaky gunslinger with an unpredictable game, the stellar supporting cast around the journeyman can mask his flaws in big games.

6. Green Bay Packers

Last week: 6

Matt LaFleur's commitment to playing complementary football has helped the Packers become one of the best teams in the league. As a rare team that can win featuring a punishing running game, potent aerial attack, takeaway-obsessed defense or opportunistic special teams unit, the Packers can overwhelm opponents in any phase.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week: 7

The Russell Wilson decision has made the Steelers a legitimate title contender. The nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion has ignited the offense with his deep-ball prowess, adding an explosive dimension to a unit built to play ground-and-pound football. If the veteran continues to thrive as a passer and playmaker, the Steelers will finally have enough offense to match their stingy defense as a dark-horse contender.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week: 9

The Chargers' blue-collar approach does not wow observers, but it is effective in a league in which most games are decided by eight points or fewer. The defense flusters quarterbacks and playcallers with an ever-changing pre-snap picture that leads to turnovers and blunders. Offensively, the Chargers punch opponents in the mouth with a straightforward running game. Though Justin Herbert routinely bails out the offense with a few hero throws each week, the conservative game plans and flawless execution enable the Chargers to go toe-to-toe with any opponent.

9. Denver Broncos

Last week: 10

Sean Payton has whipped the Broncos into a playoff contender with a rookie quarterback gradually evolving into a playmaker within a ball-control offense. With Bo Nix playing like a 10-year veteran and the defense applying chokeholds on opponents with Vance Joseph's blitz-heavy approach, the Broncos could be a dangerous opponent in the wild-card round.

10. Baltimore Ravens

Last week: 8

Justin Tucker's kicking woes add to the Ravens' head-scratching inconsistency as a title contender. Despite an impressive list of heavyweight knockouts on their résumé (Bills, Commanders, Broncos and Chargers), the Ravens' disappointing losses to a collection of lightweights (Raiders, Cowboys and Browns) make it hard to trust John Harbaugh's squad in a big game. Though Lamar Jackson gives them a puncher's chance against any foe, the Ravens could be a one-and-done team in the postseason.

