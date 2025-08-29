National Football League Top 10 Biggest Trades in NFL History: Where Does Micah Parsons Deal Rank? Updated Aug. 29, 2025 8:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Superstar linebacker Micah Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. It's certainly one of the most impactful trades the NFL has ever seen, as it turns the Packers into instant Super Bowl contenders.

But where does it stack up against the most eye-opening deals in NFL history?

1. Cowboys trade Herschel Walker to Vikings (1989)

Herschel Walker rushed for 1,514 yards in 1989 with the Dallas Cowboys. (Getty Images)

The Cowboys are hoping the Micah Parsons trade mimics the Herschel Walker trade. In this instance, Dallas traded the Pro Bowl running back for a haul of players and picks that ultimately set them up to win the Super Bowl in 1992, 1993 and 1995. The most significant piece came in the form of another running back, Emmitt Smith, whom the Cowboys drafted in 1990. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, Walker didn't surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark in any of his seasons there.

2. Colts trade Marshall Faulk to Rams (1999)

Marshall Faulk led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (18) in 2000 as he won the MVP. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The Colts were unwilling to pay Faulk, so they shipped him to the St. Louis Rams for a pair of draft picks. It was a huge win for the Rams, who won the Super Bowl in Faulk's first season. During that year, Faulk rushed for 1,381 yards at a career-high 5.5 yards per rush clip. The following season (2000), he won the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award.

3. Rams trade Eric Dickerson to Colts (1987)

Eric Dickerson holds the NFL's single-season rushing yards record. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Allsport/Getty Images)

Dickerson's first season in Indianapolis was successful, as he ran for 1,659 yards and 14 touchdowns. But after that, his career started to trickle off as he only made one more Pro Bowl.

4. Cowboys trade Micah Parsons to Packers (2024)

Micah Parsons has been voted to the Pro Bowl in all four of his NFL seasons. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

While there were rumors about the Cowboys sending Parsons to the Packers for about a week, it was shocking when it actually happened. This wasn't the first time Dallas toyed with one of its stars' contract situations, only to sign them just before the start of the regular season. So deep down, everyone expected, come Week 1, Parsons would be a Cowboy. Now that the trade has happened, it makes the Packers an instant Super Bowl contender. Their defense goes from good to elite with Parsons, safety Xavier McKinney, and linebackers Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper.

5. Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Rams for Jared Goff (2021)

Matthew Stafford (left) led the Rams to a Super Bowl in his first season in Los Angeles. Jared Goff (right) led the Lions to their best regular-season record in franchise history, going 15-2 in 2024. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Many view the Stafford for Goff deal as a win-win. The Rams lost the Super Bowl in 2019 before missing the playoffs the next two seasons. So, in order to capitalize on a win-now window, they moved the younger Goff for the wily veteran Stafford. In his first season in Los Angeles, Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl title. While the deal instantly paid off for the Rams, it took a few seasons for Detroit. The Lions rebuilt around Goff as the city fell in love with the culture-setting quarterback. In 2025, they put it all together, going 15-2 as Goff threw for a career-high 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns.

6. Falcons trade Brett Favre to Packers (1992)

Brett Favre won three MVP awards and a Super Bowl in Green Bay. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Just one season after drafting Favre in the second round of the NFL Draft, the Falcons shipped him to Green Bay. This was a decision Atlanta would come to regret as Favre went on to lead Green Bay to a Super Bowl victory in 1997. He also won the MVP award in three straight seasons between 1995-1997.

7. Buccaneers trade Steve Young to 49ers (1987)

Steve Young led the NFL in touchdown passes in four separate seasons. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers traded a struggling Steve Young to San Francisco, where he resurrected his career. After spelling Joe Montana for four seasons, Young became the 49ers' starter and led them to a Super Bowl victory in 1995. He also won the MVP in 1992 and 1994.

8. Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers (2022)

Christian McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing yards in 2023. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A historical theory was tested with this trade: can a team be successful with a high-powered, high-paid running back? The Panthers felt they couldn't be, dealing McCaffrey to San Francisco in 2021 during their fourth straight losing season. Since then, the 49ers have proved the opposite. In McCaffrey's first season, San Francisco went to the NFC Championship. The following year, he led the NFL with 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns and the 49ers reached the Super Bowl.

9. Raiders trade Randy Moss to the Patriots (2007)

Randy Moss holds the record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season. (Photo by John Pyle/Getty Images)

After Moss was moved to the Patriots, his career found a second wind. He developed a special connection with Tom Brady and surpassed the 1,000-receiving yards mark each season. In 2007, he posted a career-high 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns, the most by a receiver in a single season. Despite the individual success, Moss wasn't a part of New England's Super Bowl-winning teams.

10. Rams trade Jerome Bettis to Steelers (1996)

Jerome Bettis won a Super Bowl with Pittsburgh in his final season. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Bettis became one of the best Steelers of all-time, earning the nickname "The Bus." He finished his career in Pittsburgh, and his final game came during the Steelers' Super Bowl victory in 2006.

