National Football League Top 10 2025 NFL free-agent edge rushers: Khalil Mack still a star? Published Feb. 20, 2025 8:00 a.m. ET

Our week-long series on NFL free agency shifts to defense, starting with a premium position the league pays handsomely: edge rushers. This list of 20 — the top 10 plus 10 more names to watch — runs the gamut from could-be-retiring veterans to young pass-rushers barely 25 and coming off their rookie contracts.

A year ago, this was one of the deepest positions in free agency — Danielle Hunter went to the Texans, Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel to the Vikings and more. They all had double-digit sacks with their new teams in 2024. How many of the players below can do the same with new teams this fall?

Here are the top 10 edge rushers available in free agency, with 10 more who will also hit the open market.

(Top-100 ranking in parentheses)

10. Chauncey Golston , Cowboys (69)

Golston had more sacks in 2024 (5.5) than in his first three seasons in Dallas combined, stepping into a starting role after being a rotational player up to that point. He played nearly 800 snaps on defense and another 177 on special teams, so he'll at least be a solid third edge rusher for someone, the kind of role that pays $6-7 million a year these days.

9. Azeez Ojulari , Giants (66)

He's been an extremely underrated, situational edge rusher who had six sacks in just 11 games last season and has 22 sacks in his career. There's no doubt he has the speed and moves to get to the quarterback. His issue is staying on the field. He hasn't played a full season since his rookie year (eight sacks), missing 22 of 51 games in the three years since. The 24-year-old is currently rehabbing a torn ligament in his toe, and he's also had calf, ankle and hamstring injuries.

8. DeMarcus Lawrence , Cowboys (54)

He played only four games before his season ended in September with an injured foot, but it's important to remember he did have three sacks and five QB hits in those games. That put him way ahead of his sack pace from any of the previous five years. He'll be 33 next season, so he's not likely to become a double-digit sack guy again. When he's healthy, he's still a strong defender, but that's only been the case in two of the past four seasons.

7. Patrick Jones , Vikings (50)

Jones, 26, had five sacks in the first four games of 2024, finishing with seven in a breakout year. The only player in the NFL to play fewer than 500 defensive snaps and have more sacks was Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson . The Vikings have Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel back and a promising rookie in Dallas Turner , so they might let him walk in free agency, leaving another team to find out what Jones might do with a larger role in 2025.

6. Dante Fowler Jr. , Commanders (45)

The 30-year-old edge rusher led Washington with 10.5 sacks in 2024. Pass rushers can be productive into their mid-30s, so Fowler still has some gas left in the tank. He also led the Commanders with 28 quarterback hurries.

5. Dayo Odeyingbo , Colts (40)

Odeyingbo, 25, is a name you might not know. He had eight sacks in a rotational role in 2023, then only three as a starter in 2024. He has four forced fumbles in the past two years, and is disruptive enough that he'll be well-paid on this new deal, likely at $15 million a year or more.

4. Chase Young , Saints (23)

Young, 25, showed he could stay healthy and had 5.5 sacks in his first year in New Orleans. The Saints are in cap hell but could benefit from extending him ahead of free agency, avoiding $9 million in dead money if they don't do it. When healthy, the former No. 2 overall pick has a ton of upside, so he should command at least $15 million a year as one of the best second-deal edge options.

3. Haason Reddick , Jets (20)

There was no better pass rusher in the NFL from 2020 to 2023, when Reddick had 50.5 sacks for three different teams. But his reputation took a hit when he forced his trade to the Jets, then had a pointless holdout, and followed that with just one sack in 10 games. He's 30 now. Someone is going to pay him, but there are no guarantees he can pick up where he left off when he had 11 sacks in 2023. There's risk with the big money he will surely demand.

2. Josh Sweat , Eagles (9)

He had perfect timing with an MVP-caliber performance in the Super Bowl (2.5 sacks), which surely got the attention of NFL teams. But they'll also notice that those were his first sacks in six games. He's rarely as dominant as he was against the Chiefs, but he knows how to get to the quarterback. He had eight sacks this season and has 33 over the past four years. He's not an elite edge rusher, but the 27-year-old Sweat is squarely in the second tier.

1. Khalil Mack , Chargers (6)

Even though he's turning 34, Mack remains a productive edge rusher. He finished second on the Bolts with six sacks after leading the team in 2023 with 17. Mack provided a veteran presence and leadership for one of the top defenses in the league. He noted while cleaning out his locker after the season that he'd take some time to contemplate retirement, but reports afterward indicated he intends to play in 2025.

10 MORE NAMES TO WATCH: Derek Barnett, Texans; Baron Browning, Cardinals; Marcus Davenport, Lions; Dennis Gardeck, Cardinals; Brandon Graham, Eagles; Matthew Judon, Falcons; Malcolm Koonce, Raiders; Charles Omenihu, Chiefs; Joseph Ossai, Bengals; Josh Uche, Chiefs

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

