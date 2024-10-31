National Football League Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 9? Updated Oct. 31, 2024 9:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season is almost here. But before FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady heads to Lambeau Field for his first time as a broadcaster to call a massive NFC North showdown between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, it's time for Brady to reveal his current power rankings!

Check out his latest Top 5 list and full analysis here:

Tom Brady's Week 8 Power Rankings | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering Week 9!

Week 8 result: Defeated Jacksonville Jaguars, 30-27

Brady's thoughts: "Making their first appearance on these power rankings. …[they're] currently riding a four-game winning streak. Brandon McManus walked it off with a field goal for a second straight week in Jacksonville on Sunday. It was hot down there. Jordan Love got hurt, but Malik Willis got it done late in the game in a little relief.

"Josh Jacobs ran for 127 yards. He had two touchdowns. Xavier McKinney recorded his league-leading sixth interception of the season. That's ridiculous. I can't wait to call their matchup against the Lions on Sunday in ‘America's Game of the Week' on FOX."

Malik Willis came off the bench to help lead the Packers to a road win in Jacksonville after Jordan Love suffered a groin injury. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Week 8 result: Defeated Indianapolis Colts, 23-20

Brady's thoughts: "Holding down the 4-spot once again are the Texans, coming off a 23-20 win against the Colts. I know it wasn't pretty, but Houston is now 4-0 at home. They're 3-0 against their division. Joe Mixon's been unbelievable for this offense. He ran for over 100 yards for the third straight game on Sunday.

"DeMeco Ryans' defense continues to ball out as they rank in the top three in total defense, pass yards allowed and sacks. They're making it hell on quarterbacks these days. Let's see if Houston can keep it rolling against Aaron Rodgers and a Jets team that's pretty hungry for a win."

Joe Mixon scored his fourth touchdown in three games since returning from an early-season injury, helping the Texans to a crucial win over the Colts. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Week 8 result: Defeated Seattle Seahawks, 31-10

Brady's thoughts: "I was there to see it in person. They had an impressive road win in Seattle. The weather was nasty. Buffalo got it done on both sides of the ball, scoring over 30 points for the second week in a row, and they're going to look to make it four straight wins when they take on Tua [Tagovailoa] and the Dolphins on Sunday. That should be a good one."

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Bills QB Josh Allen | Week 8 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Week 8 result: Defeated Tennessee Titans, 52-14

Brady's thoughts: "They put up 52 points, and they had six different players score a touchdown against the Titans last week. They've won five straight. Jared Goff, this dude is having a ridiculous season. He's completing 83% of his passes during this crazy stretch of football. They rank No. 1 in scoring offense. They're averaging 43 a game over their last four.

"And the scary part — that defense of the Lions. They're top three in takeaways and on third downs. I'm so excited to be on the call for the Lions' matchup with the Packers at Lambeau on Sunday. First place in the NFC North is on the line. Who's going to step up?"

Week 8 result: Defeated Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20

Brady's thoughts: "Once again, they haven't moved since Week 1 … [Patrick] Mahomes, [Travis] Kelce, I've said it a lot this year. They had 90 yards together of production. Kelce had his first tuddy of the season. Patrick is the fastest player to reach 30,000 career passing yards. What an accomplishment. Congratulations, Pat.

"On defense, [Steve Spagnuolo's] unit ranks top five in total yards and scoring. They haven't even allowed a team to score more than 20 points in a game since Week 2. Let's see if the Chiefs can make it eight in a row when they host the Bucs on Monday night.

Travis Kelce had his best game of the 2024 NFL season with 10 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' win over the Raiders on Sunday. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

"That's it for Week 8. We've got a bunch more big games coming up this weekend. We'll see how the power rankings stand after Week 9. Let's go!"

