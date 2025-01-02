National Football League Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 18? Published Jan. 2, 2025 9:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season is almost here! But before FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady heads back to Raymond James Stadium to call Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's time for the GOAT to unveil his latest power rankings! Week 17 featured a major battle in the NFC North, setting up an enticing matchup to determine the No. 1 seed in the conference in Week 18.

Check out his latest Top 5 and full analysis here:

Tom Brady's Week 17 Power Rankings | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering a massive Week 18!

Week 17 result: Defeated Dallas Cowboys, 41-7

Brady's thoughts: "Holding down the fifth spot in my power rankings once again, yep, it's the Philadelphia Eagles. Kenny Pickett did a great job filling in for Jalen Hurts in their win the other day over Dallas."

Week 17 result: Defeated New York Jets, 40-14

Brady's thoughts: "Coming in at No. 4 this week is Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. They looked dominant again on both sides of the ball in their win over the Jets. The offense, they've been on fire lately. They put up 40 points for the third time in four games. The Bills are peaking at the right time as they've won 10 of their last 11."

Josh Allen remained the MVP favorite after his two-touchdown performance against the Jets. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Week 17 result: Defeated Green Bay Packers, 27-25

Brady's thoughts: "The third spot goes to the Minnesota Vikings, who won their ninth straight game last week. They're not underdogs anymore. Sam Darnold has had an incredible year. He was in the zone against the Packers' defense. He's the first QB in NFL history to record 14 wins in his first season with a new team. Way to go, Sam. Minnesota has a huge game on Sunday night against the Lions, with the No. 1 seed on the line."

Sam Darnold threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings' win over the Packers. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

Week 17 result: Defeated San Francisco 49ers, 40-34

Brady's thoughts: "Speaking of those Detroit Lions, they once again hold onto the No. 2 spot in my power rankings. Jared Goff and that Lions top-ranked scoring offense was firing on all cylinders once again on Monday. Aaron Glenn will look to get that defense back on track in time for a playoff run. But Detroit, they can lock up that No. 1 seed and get home-field advantage for the first time ever on Sunday night against the Vikings."

Jahmyr Gibbs had 163 total yards of offense in the Lions' win over the 49ers, scoring the game-deciding touchdown on a 30-yard run. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Week 17 result: Defeated Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-10

Brady's thoughts: "You guessed it, the No. 1 team in my power rankings goes to the Chiefs. Patrick [Mahomes] threw for 320 yards, a great all-around effort, three touchdowns against a really good Steelers defense on Christmas Day. And [Steve Spagnuolo's] defense, they haven't allowed 20 points in any of the last five games. They are gonna be tough to beat. This team sure looks ready for the postseason, but first will look to play spoiler against the Broncos on Sunday.

"That wraps up my power rankings after Week 17. Let's see if there are any shakeups in the last week of the regular season. Let's go!"

Travis Kelce surpassed Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving touchdowns in Chiefs history during their win over the Steelers. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

