National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 11: Packers WR Christian Watson Published Nov. 17, 2024 5:43 p.m. ET

For each game he broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season all the way through Super Bowl LIX, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is awarding his LFG Player of the Game to that one player he sees on the field who makes him say …

"LET'S F***ING GO!!!"

In Week 11, that honor went to Packers wide receiver Christian Watson after a full team effort — and a little last second luck — propelled Green Bay to a thrilling 20-19 victory over the archrival Chicago Bears. The Packers improved to 7-3, allowing Green Bay to keep pace in both the competitive NFC North and in the NFC at large. Check out Brady's full conversation with Watson here:

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Packers’ Christian Watson | Week 11 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Watson earned the honors with 150 receiving yards on just four catches, including a crucial 60-yard catch on Green Bay's final offensive possession to set up Jordan Love's go-ahead touchdown run. But he could only watch from the sidelines when Caleb Williams drove the Bears the other way down the field to set up a would-be game-winning field goal from Cairo Santos on a 46-yard try — well within Santos's range.

"I was throwing prayers up there left and right," Watson told Brady. "Honestly, though, I had faith in our team out there. They were kind of kicking it low all game. We take a lot of pride in that PAT block [ability]. I knew someone was gonna get their paw up there and get it done."

That someone was defensive lineman Karl Brooks, whose hand connected with the ball off Santos' foot just enough to alter its trajectory and give the Packers the victory, prompting a wild celebration for the visiting team at Soldier Field.

Jordan Love on Packers' gritty win over Bears in Week 11 | NFL on FOX

As for his massive fourth-quarter catch, Watson said he simplified things in his mind as he turned upfield.

"It was supposed to be a simple runaway play, kind of got hemmed up at the line. … I was just thinking, ‘gotta get over there as quick as possible,’" Watson explained. "And [Love] put it in a perfect spot for me to get it. Honestly, I didn't know where he was, so, I mean, he just gave me a chance, and that's all I needed. And at that point, I'm just thinking, ‘I gotta go. So just get up and go try to get as many yards as I can.’"

Brady admired not only how Watson capitalized on the play but also the trust Love showed in throwing Watson that pass despite the latter being in double coverage, displaying the quarterback-receiver bond that the GOAT loves to see.

"That's something that we're building each and every day," Watson said. "We take pride in trying to make the job as easy as possible for [Love] and he tries to make it as easy as possible for us. But that's something that we are building day in and day out — in practice, meetings, everything. So that's something that we take a lot of pride in. We're going to continue to build it, we're going to try to get to that end goal and try to win a [Super Bowl] trophy."

