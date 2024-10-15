National Football League Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 6, including Ravens' Derrick Henry Updated Oct. 15, 2024 10:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With Week 6 in the books, it's once again time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week .

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game . Here's his latest 3 Stars of the Week:

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 6: Derrick Henry, Chris Godwin and Will Anderson Jr | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Check out how Brady's 3 Stars of Week 5 performed, with the GOAT's full analysis below!

Week 6 stats: 24 carries, 132 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry), two rushing touchdowns in 30-23 win vs. Washington Commanders

Brady's thoughts: "It's hard to believe, but for the third time, Derrick Henry is one of my stars of the week. What an unbelievable year he's had. This last game in Washington, [he had] 24 carries, 132 yards and two touchdowns in a huge win over the Commanders. Derrick's been literally a perfect fit in Baltimore. They started 0-2 and now they're 4-2, and Derrick is a huge reason why. He leads the league in rushing [yards] and touchdowns. That's the way to play winning football."

Ravens running back Derrick Henry leads the league in rushing (704 yards) and rushing touchdowns (eight) through the first six weeks. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Week 6 stats: 11 receptions, 125 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns in 51-27 win vs. New Orleans Saints

Brady's thoughts: "My guy Chris down in Tampa had himself a day against the Saints on Sunday. Elevan catches, 125 yards and two touchdowns, breaking tackles, running through defenders. The Bucs put up 50 in New Orleans — I never even did that. Chris leads the league in catches. He's tied for the league lead in touchdowns. The Bucs have a huge Monday night matchup against Lamar [Jackson] and the Ravens, I'm excited for that one."

Baker Mayfield connects with Chris Godwin for a 55-yard TD to help Buccaneers defeat Saints, 51-27 | NFL Highlights

Week 6 stats: Eight total tackles (six solo), three sacks, four tackles for loss in 41-21 win vs. New England Patriots

Brady's thoughts: "Will had a career day against Drake Maye and the Patriots. He had three sacks, he had four tackles for loss, the team won by 20 points. What a defensive performance. He was the [Defensive] Rookie of the Year last year. He's showing that in his sophomore season, he's even better. He's got 5.5 sacks. He leads the league with nine TFLs. I'm excited to see how Will and this entire Texans defense will go to Lambeau and take on the Packers and see if they can get the job done there."

Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. took down Drake Maye three times in their win over the Patriots. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

