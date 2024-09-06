National Football League
Tom Brady's 3 Stars of the Week
National Football League

Tom Brady's 3 Stars of the Week

Updated Sep. 6, 2024 10:06 a.m. ET

Tom Brady will reveal his 3 Stars of the Week regularly during the 2024 NFL season.

Check back later to see who he picks after Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns on FOX!

Tom Brady
National Football League
