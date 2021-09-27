National Football League Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick: Latest buzz ahead of Buccaneers-Patriots 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the NFL season isn't officially over yet, but it's never too early to look ahead to Week 4 ⁠– especially with Tom Brady making his return to take on the New England Patriots on the docket.

Ever since the 2021 schedule was announced, Brady's return to Foxborough – where he spent the first two decades of his Hall of Fame career before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season – was circled in permanent marker on the calendar.

The marquee matchup, headlined as Brady vs. Bill Belichick, is rife with storylines galore and the requisite hype.

The chatter and anticipation started well before the season even began, and both swelled as Sunday's game drew closer.

Here is the latest from both the Brady and Belichick camps, along with what pundits are saying ahead of the clash.

Sept. 27 – Belichick: "It wasn't a question of not wanting him"

Belichick addressed the Brady departure in a Monday interview with WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" and indicated he wanted Brady to stay all along.

"He looked at his options and made a decision," Belichick said. "We weren't as good an option as Tampa. So, I mean, you'd have to ask him about all that. But it wasn't a question of not wanting him, that's for sure."

When pressed further on his comments on WEEI, Belichick stuck to praising Brady for his contributions and said he and the Patriots are focused on the game.

"I'm not going to go back and rehash all that," Belichick said. "We've talked about that. The focus is on the game here. … We made a statement when Tom left, and that covered it."

Asked if Brady's quick success in Tampa was surprising, Belichick said, "nothing surprises me that he does."

For more up-to-date news on all things Patriots, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Sept. 26 – Settling the stage for a rebound

Both Brady and Belichick suffered losses in Week 3, clearing the runway for one of these teams to bounce back with a win (assuming they don't tie) Sunday.

For the Patriots, they were smacked 28-13 by the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium, with rookie QB Mac Jones throwing three interceptions in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Bucs took an L in L.A., falling 34-24 against the Los Angeles Rams. That loss spoiled Skip Bayless' prediction of an undefeated season for the Buccaneers but didn't quite shake the "Undisputed" pundit's faith in Brady & Co.

Sept. 23 – TB12 talks about buzz, his time with the Pats

Brady didn't directly refer to his dad or Guerrero and their respective comments – which can be seen below – in a news conference last Thursday, but he did address them in a roundabout way.

"Everyone has protected feelings and emotions as friends and family members, and that’s just part of being in sports," Brady said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "You have a lot of people who, because they’re not out there, they just want to protect, and it’s a caring, loving thing that a lot of people do."

Brady also spoke about the "great respect and admiration from my time" in New England, as well as how he's enjoying life in Tampa Bay.

"I had 20 great years there. I kind of spoke that the last 18 months. It was a great time in my life. But I’m really happy to be here, and I think we’ve done some great things in a short period of time. I really love the teammates that I’m playing with here. I love the coaches. The organization has been amazing. Again, it's just a lot of gratitude."

For more up-to-date news on all things Buccaneers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Sept. 23 – Brady's longtime trainer says Belichick "didn't evolve"

Tom Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, also happens to be one of his closest friends and is his business partner in Brady's "TB12 Method" health and wellness regime. So, it's safe to say Guerrero is about as close as a source who is willing to speak about the quarterback can get to Brady.

"He’s older, so he should be treated differently, Guerrero told the Boston Herald. "And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work."

Notably, Guerrero apparently had a frosty relationship with Belichick. In 2017, Belichick stripped Guerrero of several team privileges after the trainer had previously been able to fly on the team plane and had sideline access, per Boston.com.

Nevertheless, Guerrero still told the Herald he could see an alternate universe in which Brady remained in New England with Belichick and enjoyed success.

"People could have made different choices, and they could have rode out into the sunset together. That could have been a pretty cool story, too."

Sept. 21 – Brady Sr. feeling vindicated after son's success in Tampa

Early last week, Tom Brady Sr. joined NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran for a chat about the saga and didn't hold back.

Here is what he had to say when asked if Brady winning the Super Bowl in his first year away from New England offered a measure of vindication:

"Damn right," Brady Sr. said. "Belichick wanted him out the door … "

And when asked if his son felt the same?

"Damn right," the elder Brady repeated with a nod.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.