National Football League Tom Brady's Top 5 NFL teams: Where do Chiefs, Cowboys land after Week 1 wins? Updated Sep. 12, 2024 10:43 a.m. ET

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is in the books, and before we turn the page to Week 2, it's time for FOX Sports NFL analyst Tom Brady to reveal his current Top 5 teams!

Several expected postseason contenders made strong statements in Week 1, including the Dallas Cowboys dominating the Cleveland Browns in Brady's broadcast debut, as well as the Detroit Lions beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in a playoff rematch from last year. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs continued to look strong as they attempt to do something not even Brady himself did throughout the GOAT's career — win three straight Super Bowls.

Here's who Brady has ranked as his Top 5 teams after Week 1!

Tom Brady’s Top 5 Teams of Week 1: Chiefs, 49ers, Lions, Cowboys & Texans | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Tom Brady's Top 5 NFL teams

Brady's thoughts: "They got off to a great start at home playing the Indianapolis Colts. DeMeco Ryan has done a great job since taking over as the head coach of that team. They were in the playoffs last year and have a great defense. But this game, to me, was about CJ Stroud. He played so clutch in situational football. They're going to be a tough team to beat all season long."

Brady's thoughts: "What a performance on the road against Cleveland, which also has a great defense — but Dallas' defense showed up. The Cowboys held Cleveland to two first downs all day long. They suffocated the Browns in the run game, they attacked that pocket. Deshaun [Watson] was uncomfortable all day, and then on the offensive side of the ball, Dak [Prescott] made the plays when he needed to. They had a big play in the kick return game. They played well in all three phases."

Brady's thoughts: "What a game they played. They showed a lot of resiliency, playing against a really tough Rams team that I think is going to surprise a lot of people this year. Detroit got the ball in overtime and ran the ball down the Rams' throats. David Montgomery with a great performance in overtime. I know Dan Campbell loves tough, hard-nosed football. Well, he's got it with this team this year."

Brady's thoughts: "What they did on offense without their best player [Christian McCaffrey], they still found a way to dominate the run game. They played very well in pass defense against Aaron Rodgers — obviously, he's coming off injury — but I love everything I saw from the Niners on Monday night."

Brady's thoughts: "It was the usual suspects. Patrick Mahomes looking fantastic. Two touchdowns to Xavier Worthy — the last thing that offense needs is more weapons, and they got him. Worthy showed off his speed on a reverse, getting up the sideline, and catching another touchdown pass. It was a great game, but that performance by the Chiefs and obviously winning [the Super Bowl] last year, coming into this year, there's always high expectations for them. They beat a great Baltimore Ravens team to start the year, I give a lot of credit to Coach [Andy] Reid. I'm looking forward to seeing what the Chiefs do the rest of the season."

