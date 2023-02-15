National Football League
Tom Brady to help produce biopic series on NFL legend John Madden
41 mins ago

Earlier this month, Tom Brady announced he was retiring "for good" from football, ending a memorable 23-year NFL career. 

Fast-forward two weeks, and it looks like the future Hall of Famer has found his next project, as Brady is set to help produce a limited biopic series on NFL icon John Madden.

The series, titled "All Madden," will chronicle "the immeasurable life and career of NFL icon John Madden, who rises from humble beginnings to leave an indelible mark on football, broadcasting, video games and pop culture," according to a press release. 

Brady's production company, 199 Productions, have partnered with Todd Lieberman’s Hidden Pictures, Lit Entertainment Group and Religion of Sports to produce the series.

"I grew up admiring John Madden, first as a coach, then as a commentator," Brady said in the release. "I loved John’s passion for the game, especially his insatiable appetite for educating audiences about football. He welcomed fans with that warm smile, infectious laugh and exceptional knowledge of the game, making everyone feel as if John were watching the broadcast right next to them on their living room sofa."

The four production companies will work in collaboration with Madden's family, along with Sandy Montag and The Montag Group, to make the series.

"If Dad was still around, and he was looking for a few guys to huddle up and tell his story, he’d be thrilled to have Tom Brady leading the huddle," Mike Madden, Madden's son, said in the statement.

When Brady announced his first retirement from football in 2022, he worked to produce and star in "80 for Brady," which was released in theaters earlier in February.

FOX Sports produced a documentary on Madden's life (which was also titled "All Madden") in 2021. Madden passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, three days after the documentary was released.

