Tom Brady clears up Bruce Arians, Dolphins rumors

Tom Brady squashed any rumors of a possible rift between him and former Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians Thursday morning.

Speculation engulfed the squad's camp after Brady's return from a brief retirement, which was subsequently followed by Arians' departure to the Bucs front office. Suspicions arose that there was a possible correlation between the two, which wasn't a far-out conclusion based on their shaky history.

But during a team press conference Thursday, Brady popped the figurative balloon of confusion.

"Zero whatsoever," Brady said regarding any perceived animosity between him and Arians.

"He and I have a great relationship," Brady told reporters. "Part of the reason I chose here was because of Bruce. I mean, he and I have been – incredible communication – I have great respect for him. He knows how I feel about him, that's the most important thing. And I know how he feels about me."

Brady also fielded questions surrounding his link to the Miami Dolphins, who reportedly courted him as both a front office executive and a player.

"I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, I've had for the last three or four years of my career about different opportunities when I'm done playing football so, I kind of made a decision of what I'd like to do, and I'll get to be in the game of football," he said about a potential business role.

"I think for me, the most important thing is where I'm at now and what I hope to do for this team. That's been my commitment to this team and this organization. It's been so much fun for me to come here two years ago. It's been almost two-and-a-half now and it's been an incredible part of my football journey. And it's not over."

He also gave some insight into his decision to retire.

"It's very easy when you're 25 to know what you want to do next year," Brady said. "It's very challenging when you're 43 or 44 because there are other things that are pressing, and other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships, things that have always taken a back seat to football. I think that's just how it's gone for me. It's challenging, and I've got to work at those things."

One thing is for certain after he hangs up his cleats: he'll be headed right to the broadcast booth with FOX Sports.

