National Football League Tom Brady to join FOX Sports after playing career 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Columnist

The NFL world still doesn’t know exactly when Tom Brady will end his glittering quarterback career — but we now know what he’ll be doing when he finally does hang it up.

On Tuesday, FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and seven-time Super Bowl champion will head directly to the broadcast booth once his time in the league ends.

Brady will turn 45 before the start of the new season, but has still not declared whether this will be his final campaign under center. However, he has pledged to become FOX’s lead football analyst whenever the time to retire eventually comes.

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the FOX team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Murdoch said.

Brady will also become a "brand ambassador" for FOX, and is expected to be involved in a range of promotional activities, but is first committed to trying to add yet another ring to his record-breaking collection.

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers," Brady wrote in a Tweet that followed the FOX announcement.

After the Bucs lost a nail-biter to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round in January, Brady announced his retirement soon afterward, but changed his mind 40 days later and will come back to the Bucs for what will be his 23rd season.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here .

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.