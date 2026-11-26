During FOX's Thanksgiving broadcast, Tom Brady praised Aaron Rodgers' Hall of Fame career, but said the dramatic exit from Pittsburgh is a reminder that an NFL locker room is "a sacred place."

Kevin Burkhardt brought up the situation during the Eagles-Cowboys game, noting that Rodgers "basically burned the house down" in his interview on the "Pat McAfee Show," criticizing head coach Mike McCarthy and the team before the Steelers released him.

Brady spoke about how players should handle what happens inside the building, and disagreed with Rodgers' approach.

"The sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we shouldn't ever lose track of that as players," Brady said. "It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates, you're fighting with your coaches, you're always acting as a team together, and it shouldn't always be the place for private things to become public."

Burkhardt noted that Rodgers is a sure-fire Hall of Famer and said that if his last pass is the one he threw last Sunday, it's a sad way to end. Brady agreed and compared it to his own career.

"I was fortunate to be around a lot of great teammates over the years, and what made a great teammate to me was you cared about your teammates and your coaches, and you cared about what the team was trying to accomplish, and that supersedes any individual aspect of your game that you want to promote." Brady said. "I was in a great locker room. I played for my teammates. I played for my coaches…Nobody wins when the family feuds."

Burkhardt pointed out that Brady played for Bill Belichick for two decades and that it wasn't always perfect. Brady agreed.

"I wasn't a perfect player. He wasn't a perfect coach. But we did some things in the game that we're so proud of now, and even me being four years removed from the game, the things that matter more than winning a Super Bowl or trophy is my relationships with my teammates, my coaches. That's going to transcend anything you do on the field," Brady said. "It's a privilege to be in the NFL. You want to inspire the next generation of athletes, and you always want to do it the right way."

Burkhardt added that the Steelers are still in the AFC playoff picture and play Friday against the Denver Broncos. Brady said he hopes the team can use the turmoil to come together.

"All those teammates, they're going to go regroup, and that's going to hopefully galvanize them. You feel like you're in the foxhole together," Brady said. "Sometimes, as a team, you feel like the walls are caving in on you, and that's when you feel like, 'Okay, who do we got? Let me take inventory and go out there and try to put our best foot forward on the field.'"