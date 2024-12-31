Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 17, including Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield

National Football League
Dec. 31, 2024

Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season had several memorable and exciting finishes, with stars showing off across the league! Now, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week.

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. This week includes a veteran QB who the GOAT knows very well.

Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game.

Here's his latest 3 Stars of The Week:

Check out how Brady's 3 Stars of Week 17 performed, with the GOAT's full analysis below!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Week 17 stats: Completed 27 of 32 passes for 359 yards (11.2 yards per attempt), five touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 153 passer rating in a 48-14 win vs. the Carolina Panthers

Brady's thoughts: "My first star of the week goes to Baker Mayfield. He was absolutely in the zone — 359 yards, five teddies, five incompletions against the Panthers. The Bucs, they can clinch the NFC South with a win over the Saints on Sunday. I will be there for the call. I can't wait!"

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Week 17 stats: Completed 39 of 49 passes for 412 yards (8.4 yards per attempt), three touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 122.1 passer rating, 25 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a 30-24 win (OT) vs. the Denver Broncos

Brady's thoughts: "Next up, Joe Burrow. What an incredible year this has been for Joe Burrow. He threw for over 400 yards, four touchdowns on Saturday night in prime time against the Broncos. Joe, man, you kept your team's playoff hopes alive with last week's win. I know you'll look to do the same this week in Pittsburgh."

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers

Week 17 stats: Seven receptions for 77 yards in a 25-10 win vs. the New Orleans Saints

Brady's thoughts: "And the last star of the week, I've got to show some love to Brock Bowers for an unbelievable rookie year. Brock set the single- season rookie record with 108 catches on the year. He also broke Mike Ditka's record for the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end.

"Congratulations, Brock. It's been fun to watch you ball out all year long."

