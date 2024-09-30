National Football League
Titans quarterback Will Levis exits with shoulder injury vs. Dolphins
Published Sep. 30, 2024 8:35 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Monday's game against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Levis dove for a first down on Tennessee's second drive of the game and appeared to come down hard on his right throwing shoulder. Backup Mason Rudolph replaced Levis, who went into the blue medical tent and was listed as questionable to return.

Levis completed 3 of 4 passes and threw an interception on the Titans' opening drive. The second-year quarterback has now thrown six interceptions, tied with Colts QB Anthony Richardson for the most in the NFL this season. 

The Titans, still searching for their first win of the season, scored field goals on Rudolph's first two drives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

