Texas-Sized Drama

After a 2-4 start to the season, the Dallas Cowboys' problems on the field are well-documented and, potentially, just getting started.

Those issues are now beginning to migrate off the field, with players anonymously pointing fingers at new head coach Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, per NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Those anonymous remarks came Tuesday after Dallas lost in unceremonious fashion to the Arizona Cardinals 38-10, and the blame game caused a firestorm of reaction.

To Skip Bayless, defensive coordinator Mike Nolan is at the heart of the issue.

Bayless suspects cronyism was at play when McCarthy brought Nolan aboard and believes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones needs to rip off the band-aid.

"It is time for Jerry Jones to drop the Mike, and I'm talking dropping the Mike who is the defensive coordinator. ... I have seen enough. Something is very, very wrong here."

Through six games, the Cowboys have allowed 218 points, the most since the 1961 Oakland Raiders gave up 228.

That's an ominous mark, but one that ESPN's Desmond Howard says players should also share the blame for.

"You're responsible for what you put on tape. Whether you believe in the scheme or not, whether you think it works or not, that's beside the point. You know why? Because you're playing for another contract."

Emmanuel Acho also weighed in on the finger-pointing, saying that he has no qualms with a player calling a coach to the carpet.

Acho's issue with the drama in Dallas is that none of the players are willing to put their name on it.

"I don't got an issue with it. Put an address on it, though. Because when you don't put an address on things, they get lost in the mail.

"... I'm of the new school where I'm like, 'Everybody can get it.' Worst-case scenario, you put your name on it, you say who it is, they cut you and you wind up on a better team."

So, where does Dallas go from here? Peter Schrager joined Good Morning Football to offer a slice of optimism for the Cowboys faithful, citing other teams in the past that have rallied after clearing the air.

"This has to be the moment. This has to be rock bottom. ... Use this week to connect with these players and find a way deep inside. Because truthfully, that effort on Monday night, I'm not sure it was all there. And I don't know if this team can get any better if they don't have that moment right now."

Will the Cowboys rally and put the acrimonious start to the season in the rear-view mirror, or is this just the start of a forgotten season?

With control of the NFC East still in their hands despite a 2-4 record, Dallas' matchup against the Washington Football Team on Sunday could tell us all we need to know.

